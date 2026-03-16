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Home > Education > BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: Where and How to Check Inter Results

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: Where and How to Check Inter Results

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 16, 2026 11:42:32 IST

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BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: Where and How to Check Inter Results

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 in the next few days. Students who appeared for the Intermediate exams will be able to check their results online with their roll numbers as soon as the link for the result will be activated.

Though there is no official word on the result from the board, the BSEB Inter Result 2026 might be declared between March 21 and March 25. Therefore, students are advised to regularly check the official Bihar Board website for the latest updates on result declaration.

The board is famous for declaring the Class 12 results earlier than most of the other state boards. The evaluation for the current academic session may be nearing its final stages.

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How is the BSEB Inter Result 2026 announced

The Bihar School Examination Board usually announces the Class 12 results through an official press conference. In the press conference, the board releases important information regarding the examination results. 

Key information released during the announcement typically includes the overall pass percentage, stream-wise performance of students in Science, Commerce, and Arts, names of toppers, and district-wise performance statistics.

The online result link is activated on the official websites after the press conference for students to be able to download their scorecards.

Students are advised to download the online results and keep them handy until the original mark sheets are released by the schools. 

Where can students check the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026

Students can check their results on the official Bihar Board website after the results are declared. The result link is expected to be hosted on the official websites after the announcement.

The official websites include seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com, results.biharboardonline.com, and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Since a huge number of students will be accessing the websites at the same time, there is expected to be heavy traffic on the day of the result announcement. Students are advised to be patient if the websites are slow to load.

How to check BSEB Inter Result 2026 online

Students can follow a few simple steps to check their Bihar Board Class 12 result online.

Initially, the student must visit any official Bihar Board website and then click on the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 link. Then, just fill in the roll number in the required field, do the captcha, and once the details are entered, the result will be displayed on the screen. 

Now, the student can download/print the result and can keep it handy for future needs.

Is there any alternative method to check Bihar Board results

To avoid an online access overload, the Bihar Board has offered some alternative methods to check out the results. Students might be able to check their results via SMS, DigiLocker, or any other digital platform. 

These could be useful if some of the official websites are experiencing a temporary slowdown on the result day.

When will Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 be declared

The Bihar Board typically announces the results of the Intermediate exams in March every year. The result of the 2026 academic session might be declared in the third week of March.

But the final word will only come from an official notification from the board. Once the result will be declared, students will be able to check their results online with their roll numbers via the official portals.

The board might follow the usual procedure of announcing the results of the exams through a press conference before activating the link for checking the results online.

Also Read: TCS NQT 2026 Admit Card Released, Check Download Steps And Exam Details

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 11:42 AM IST
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Tags: Bihar Board Class 12 result 2026Bihar Board resultsBSEB Inter ResultBSEB Inter Result 2026 online

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BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026: Where and How to Check Inter Results
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