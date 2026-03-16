TCS NQT 2026 Admit Card Released, Check Download Steps And Exam Details

TCS NQT Admit Card 2026 has been released for the candidates who registered for the exam in the April cycle. The candidates can download their hall tickets from the official TCS iON portal.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will conduct the National Qualifier Test (NQT) on April 14, 2026. You have to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam centre. Without the hall ticket, the test centre will not allow the candidates to enter the exam venue.



The hall ticket has all the necessary details of the TCS NQT 2026, like the name of the candidate, registration number, exam date, reporting time, address of the test centre, etc. The candidates should check all the details on the hall ticket thoroughly after downloading the document.

What details are included on the TCS NQT Admit Card 2026

The TCS NQT 2026 hall ticket will have all the necessary details of the candidate and the exam. Some important details will include the name, roll number, registration number, exam date, reporting time, duration of exam, photograph, and signature of the candidate.

The hall ticket also has a place where the candidate can give their signature and left thumb impression. It will be asked as verification on the exam day.

Additionally, the Admit Card also contains the address of the allotted Exam Centre and the instructions that candidates should adhere to on the Exam day.

What documents should candidates bring to the TCS NQT exam day

On the Exam day, candidates should bring the printed version of the Admit Card along with a valid photo ID proof. The ID proof can be an Aadhaar Card, a Voter ID Card, a PAN Card, a Driving License, or any other government-issued photo ID proof.

The ID Proof should be original and should contain the same details as mentioned in the Admit Card. Candidates who do not possess valid ID Proof may not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Candidates should also arrive at the Exam Centre on the reporting time mentioned in the Admit Card.



How to download the TCS NQT Admit Card 2026

The candidates who are successfully registered for the exam are able to download their hall ticket online from the official TCS iON portal. The hall ticket has also been distributed to the registered candidates by email, through which they can directly download the hall ticket.

To download the hall ticket, the candidates need to log in to the site using their registration number and password, or they can use their date of birth.

Once the candidates log in, the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. The candidates have to download the document and print it so that they can carry it to the test venue.

The authorities are advising the candidates to download the hall ticket well in advance so that they do not face any last-minute technical glitches.

What to do if there is an error in the TCS NQT Admit Card 2026

If candidates find any details or information wrong in the Admit Card, they should immediately contact the TCS iON Helpdesk.

The TCS iON Helpdesk can be contacted through the toll-free number, or for further assistance, candidates can email the official help desk. Candidates can also send an SMS for further assistance.

The TCS officials have coordinated to advise candidates to check all the details on the Admit Card carefully after downloading it.

The Admit Card will be available for download until April 14, 2026, the Examination day. Candidates should frequently check the official TCS iON website for any further updates or Examination instructions.

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