JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Intimation Slip To Be Released Soon: Check How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 city intimation slip soon. Once available, candidates who have registered for the second session of the exam will be able to download the document from the official website.

The city slip will inform candidates about the city where their examination centre will be located. Although it is not the admit card, the slip helps students plan travel and accommodation ahead of the exam.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between April 2 and April 9 at multiple exam centres across India and in a few international cities.

What is the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 city intimation slip

The JEE Main city intimation slip is a document released before the admit card to inform candidates about the city in which their examination centre will be located.

The slip is issued by the National Testing Agency to help candidates make necessary travel arrangements before the examination date. Since many candidates appear for the exam outside their home city, early information about the exam city allows them to prepare in advance.

It is important to note that the city slip does not serve as an entry pass for the examination hall. Candidates must download the official admit card once it is released to appear for the test.

When will the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 city slip be released

The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 city slip is expected to be released shortly on the official portal. Candidates who completed their registration before the deadline will be able to access it through the login section on the website.

The registration process for the second session of the exam concluded on March 13, 2026. Only candidates who successfully submitted their applications will be able to download the city intimation slip.

Once released, students are advised to download the document immediately and check the details carefully.

How to download the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 city slip

Candidates can download the JEE Main 2026 city intimation slip by following a few simple steps on the official website.

First, visit the official portal at jeemain.nta.ac.in. On the homepage, locate the Session 2 city intimation slip link under the “Candidate Activity” section.

After clicking the link, candidates will be required to enter their application number and password to log in. Once the details are submitted, the city slip will appear on the screen.

Students should download and save the document for reference, as it will help them prepare for the examination schedule and travel arrangements.

When will the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exam be conducted

According to the schedule released by the National Testing Agency, the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exam will be conducted from April 2 to April 9.

The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at designated examination centres across India and selected cities outside the country. The test is one of the most important entrance examinations for students seeking admission to engineering programmes.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates regarding the admit card release and examination guidelines.

How was the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam conducted

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination was conducted earlier this year between January 21 and January 29.

The exam was held in two shifts each day. The morning shift took place from 9 AM to 12 noon, while the afternoon shift was conducted from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Thousands of candidates appeared for the first session across multiple exam centres. Many students opt to appear for both sessions to improve their scores and maximise their chances of securing admission to top engineering institutions.

With the second session approaching, candidates are now waiting for the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 city slip, which will provide an early indication of where they will appear for the examination.