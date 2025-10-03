LIVE TV
Home > Education > DSSSB TGT Exam 2025 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Subject Wise Topics & More

DSSSB TGT Exam 2025 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Subject Wise Topics & More

DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Commission (DSSSB) has released the DSSSB TGT Syllabus. Candidates can now download the syllabus from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB aims to fill 5346 vacancies for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Drawing Teachers posts. Candidates must know the DSSSB TGT Syllabus, exam pattern, and subject-wise topics to make a solid study plan.

DSSSB TGT Exam 2025 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Subject Wise Topics and more. (Representative Image: Pinterest)
DSSSB TGT Exam 2025 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Subject Wise Topics and more. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 3, 2025 18:04:21 IST

DSSSB TGT Exam 2025 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Subject Wise Topics & More

DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Commission (DSSSB) has released the DSSSB TGT Syllabus. Candidates can now download the syllabus from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB aims to fill 5346 vacancies for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Drawing Teachers posts. Candidates must know the DSSSB TGT Syllabus, exam pattern, and subject-wise topics to make a solid study plan. 

DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2025: Overview 

Particulars  Overview
Organization  Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Commission (DSSSB)
Posts  Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Drawing Teachers
Vacancies  5346
Mode of Exam  Computer-Based Test
Type of Questions  MCQ
No of Questions  200
Maximum Marks  200 
Negative Marking  0.25 marks 
Official Website  dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB TGT Exam Pattern 2025 

DSSSB TGT Exam is a computer-based examination that carries a total of 200 marks. Candidates will get 200 objective-type/multiple-choice questions in the DSSSB TGT Exam 2025. With 1 mark for every correct answer, and a 1/4th mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. Candidates will get 2 hours to complete the DSSSB TGT Exam 2025. 

Sr. No.

Subject

No. of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

1

General Awareness

20

20

 

2 Hours

2

General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability

20

20

3

Arithmetic & Numerical Ability

20

20

4

Hindi Language

20

20

5

English Language

20

20

6

Subject Concerned

100

100

Total

200

200

DSSSB TGT Subject Wise Syllabus 2025 

Candidates must go through the DSSSB TGT Syllabus subject-wise 2025 to study thoroughly for each exam. 

DSSSB TGT General Awareness Syllabus 

  1. Current affairs: National and International 
  2. Important events
  3.  Indian History
  4. Indian Economy
  5. Consitution 
  6. Budget and Five-Year Plans
  7. Geography
  8. Science and Technology
  9. Books and authors 
  10. Art and Culture
  11. Awards and honors
  12. Countries and capitals 
  13. General Polity 
  14. Abbreviations 
  15. Inventions and discoveries 
  16. International and National organizations 

DSSSB TGT General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability Syllabus 

  1. Arithmetic number series 
  2. Coding and decoding 
  3. Spatial orientation and visualization 
  4. Figures classification 
  5. Relationship concepts
  6. Arithmetic reasoning
  7. Matching definitions 
  8. Non-verbal series
  9. Visual Memory
  10. Analogies
  11. Similarities and differences
  12. Coding and decoding
  13. Verbal reasoning
  14. Logical problems
  15. Logical deduction
  16. Statement and conclusion
  17. Statement and argument
  18. Cause and effect
  19. Making judgements

DSSSB TGT Arithmetic & Numerical Ability Syllabus 2025

  1. Simplification
  2. Data Interpretation
  3. Decimals
  4. LCM and HCF
  5. Fractions
  6. Ratio and Proportion
  7. Profit and Loss
  8. Simple and Compound Interest
  9. Percentage
  10. Average
  11. Discount
  12. Mensuration
  13. Time & Work
  14. Tables and Graphs

DSSSB TGT English Syllabus 2025

  1. Voice
  2. Subject-Verb Agreement
  3. Verb
  4. Tenses
  5. Articles
  6. Comprehension
  7. Fill in the Blanks
  8. Adverb
  9. Error Correction
  10. Sentence Rearrangement
  11. Unseen Passages
  12. Vocabulary
  13. Antonyms & Synonyms
  14. Grammar
  15. Idioms & Phrases

DSSSB TGT Exam 2025 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Subject Wise Topics & More

DSSSB TGT Exam 2025 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Subject Wise Topics & More
DSSSB TGT Exam 2025 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Subject Wise Topics & More
DSSSB TGT Exam 2025 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Subject Wise Topics & More
DSSSB TGT Exam 2025 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Subject Wise Topics & More

QUICK LINKS