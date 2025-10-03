DSSSB TGT Exam 2025 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Subject Wise Topics & More

DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Commission (DSSSB) has released the DSSSB TGT Syllabus. Candidates can now download the syllabus from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB aims to fill 5346 vacancies for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Drawing Teachers posts. Candidates must know the DSSSB TGT Syllabus, exam pattern, and subject-wise topics to make a solid study plan.

DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2025: Overview

Particulars Overview Organization Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Commission (DSSSB) Posts Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Drawing Teachers Vacancies 5346 Mode of Exam Computer-Based Test Type of Questions MCQ No of Questions 200 Maximum Marks 200 Negative Marking 0.25 marks Official Website dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB TGT Exam Pattern 2025

DSSSB TGT Exam is a computer-based examination that carries a total of 200 marks. Candidates will get 200 objective-type/multiple-choice questions in the DSSSB TGT Exam 2025. With 1 mark for every correct answer, and a 1/4th mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. Candidates will get 2 hours to complete the DSSSB TGT Exam 2025.

Sr. No. Subject No. of Questions Total Marks Duration 1 General Awareness 20 20 2 Hours 2 General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability 20 20 3 Arithmetic & Numerical Ability 20 20 4 Hindi Language 20 20 5 English Language 20 20 6 Subject Concerned 100 100 Total 200 200

DSSSB TGT Subject Wise Syllabus 2025

Candidates must go through the DSSSB TGT Syllabus subject-wise 2025 to study thoroughly for each exam.

DSSSB TGT General Awareness Syllabus

Current affairs: National and International Important events Indian History Indian Economy Consitution Budget and Five-Year Plans Geography Science and Technology Books and authors Art and Culture Awards and honors Countries and capitals General Polity Abbreviations Inventions and discoveries International and National organizations

DSSSB TGT General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability Syllabus

Arithmetic number series Coding and decoding Spatial orientation and visualization Figures classification Relationship concepts Arithmetic reasoning Matching definitions Non-verbal series Visual Memory Analogies Similarities and differences Coding and decoding Verbal reasoning Logical problems Logical deduction Statement and conclusion Statement and argument Cause and effect Making judgements

DSSSB TGT Arithmetic & Numerical Ability Syllabus 2025

Simplification Data Interpretation Decimals LCM and HCF Fractions Ratio and Proportion Profit and Loss Simple and Compound Interest Percentage Average Discount Mensuration Time & Work Tables and Graphs



DSSSB TGT English Syllabus 2025