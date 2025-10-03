DSSSB TGT Exam 2025 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Subject Wise Topics & More

DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Commission (DSSSB) has released the DSSSB TGT Syllabus. Candidates can now download the syllabus from the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. DSSSB aims to fill 5346 vacancies for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Drawing Teachers posts. Candidates must know the DSSSB TGT Syllabus, exam pattern, and subject-wise topics to make a solid study plan.
DSSSB TGT Syllabus 2025: Overview
|Particulars
|Overview
|Organization
|Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Commission (DSSSB)
|Posts
|Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Drawing Teachers
|Vacancies
|5346
|Mode of Exam
|Computer-Based Test
|Type of Questions
|MCQ
|No of Questions
|200
|Maximum Marks
|200
|Negative Marking
|0.25 marks
|Official Website
|dsssb.delhi.gov.in
DSSSB TGT Exam Pattern 2025
DSSSB TGT Exam is a computer-based examination that carries a total of 200 marks. Candidates will get 200 objective-type/multiple-choice questions in the DSSSB TGT Exam 2025. With 1 mark for every correct answer, and a 1/4th mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. Candidates will get 2 hours to complete the DSSSB TGT Exam 2025.
|
Sr. No.
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
20
|
2 Hours
|
2
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability
|
20
|
20
|
3
|
Arithmetic & Numerical Ability
|
20
|
20
|
4
|
Hindi Language
|
20
|
20
|
5
|
English Language
|
20
|
20
|
6
|
Subject Concerned
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
200
|
200
DSSSB TGT Subject Wise Syllabus 2025
Candidates must go through the DSSSB TGT Syllabus subject-wise 2025 to study thoroughly for each exam.
DSSSB TGT General Awareness Syllabus
- Current affairs: National and International
- Important events
- Indian History
- Indian Economy
- Consitution
- Budget and Five-Year Plans
- Geography
- Science and Technology
- Books and authors
- Art and Culture
- Awards and honors
- Countries and capitals
- General Polity
- Abbreviations
- Inventions and discoveries
- International and National organizations
DSSSB TGT General Intelligence & Reasoning Ability Syllabus
- Arithmetic number series
- Coding and decoding
- Spatial orientation and visualization
- Figures classification
- Relationship concepts
- Arithmetic reasoning
- Matching definitions
- Non-verbal series
- Visual Memory
- Analogies
- Similarities and differences
- Coding and decoding
- Verbal reasoning
- Logical problems
- Logical deduction
- Statement and conclusion
- Statement and argument
- Cause and effect
- Making judgements
DSSSB TGT Arithmetic & Numerical Ability Syllabus 2025
- Simplification
- Data Interpretation
- Decimals
- LCM and HCF
- Fractions
- Ratio and Proportion
- Profit and Loss
- Simple and Compound Interest
- Percentage
- Average
- Discount
- Mensuration
- Time & Work
- Tables and Graphs
DSSSB TGT English Syllabus 2025
- Voice
- Subject-Verb Agreement
- Verb
- Tenses
- Articles
- Comprehension
- Fill in the Blanks
- Adverb
- Error Correction
- Sentence Rearrangement
- Unseen Passages
- Vocabulary
- Antonyms & Synonyms
- Grammar
- Idioms & Phrases