GATE 2026 Answer Key RELEASED: Here’s How To Download, Direct Link, Response Sheet, And Important Details Inside

GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the GATE 2026 provisional answer key, response sheet, and question paper on the official GOAPS portal. Candidates who appeared for the examination on February 7, 8, 14, and 15 can now access the documents online.

Applicants can download the provisional answer key of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 by visiting gate2026.iitg.ac.in and logging in with their enrollment ID and password.

The released response sheet contains the answers marked by candidates during the exam, while the provisional answer key lists the official responses issued by the conducting body. Candidates can use these documents to calculate their probable scores and raise objections, if required, within the stipulated time frame.

The documents are available in online mode only.

How To Download GATE 2026 Answer Key And Response Sheet

Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer key:

Visit the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in Click on the GOAPS/application portal link Log in using enrollment ID and password Download the response sheet and provisional answer key Save the files to calculate probable scores

Response Sheet vs Provisional vs Final Answer Key

The conducting institute releases three key documents:

Response Sheet: Displays the candidate’s recorded responses in the exam.

Provisional Answer Key: Contains the official answers released for verification and challenge.

Final Answer Key: Published after reviewing objections submitted by candidates. This version is considered final and cannot be challenged further.

The final answer key will be released along with the GATE 2026 result on March 19.

Marking Scheme And Score Calculation

Candidates can estimate their probable scores using the provisional key. As per the exam pattern:

For 1-mark MCQs: 1/3 mark is deducted for each incorrect answer.

For 2-mark MCQs: 2/3 mark is deducted for each incorrect answer.

There is no negative marking or partial marking for MSQs (Multiple Select Questions) and NAT (Numerical Answer Type) questions.

Applicants are advised to carefully apply the marking scheme while calculating their tentative scores.

How To Challenge The Provisional Answer Key

If candidates find discrepancies in the provisional key, they can raise objections through the portal:

Log in to the candidate portal using your credentials Access the provisional answer key Click on the “raise objection” option Submit a detailed explanation with supporting documents Pay the prescribed fee and complete the submission Keep a copy of the submitted challenge for reference

After reviewing all objections, authorities will release the final answer key. No challenges will be accepted once the final key is published.

