LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Education > GATE 2026 Answer Key RELEASED: Here’s How To Download, Direct Link, Response Sheet, And Important Details Inside

GATE 2026 Answer Key RELEASED: Here’s How To Download, Direct Link, Response Sheet, And Important Details Inside

GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the GATE 2026 provisional answer key, response sheet, and question paper on the official GOAPS portal.

Gate exam 2026 (AI-Generated)
Gate exam 2026 (AI-Generated)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 22, 2026 13:38:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

GATE 2026 Answer Key RELEASED: Here’s How To Download, Direct Link, Response Sheet, And Important Details Inside

GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the GATE 2026 provisional answer key, response sheet, and question paper on the official GOAPS portal. Candidates who appeared for the examination on February 7, 8, 14, and 15 can now access the documents online.

Applicants can download the provisional answer key of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering 2026 by visiting gate2026.iitg.ac.in and logging in with their enrollment ID and password.

The released response sheet contains the answers marked by candidates during the exam, while the provisional answer key lists the official responses issued by the conducting body. Candidates can use these documents to calculate their probable scores and raise objections, if required, within the stipulated time frame.

You Might Be Interested In

The documents are available in online mode only.

How To Download GATE 2026 Answer Key And Response Sheet

Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer key:

  1. Visit the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in
  2. Click on the GOAPS/application portal link
  3. Log in using enrollment ID and password
  4. Download the response sheet and provisional answer key
  5. Save the files to calculate probable scores

The response sheet contains the answers marked by the candidate during the examination, while the provisional answer key lists the official answers released by the exam authorities.

Response Sheet vs Provisional vs Final Answer Key

The conducting institute releases three key documents:

Response Sheet: Displays the candidate’s recorded responses in the exam.

Provisional Answer Key: Contains the official answers released for verification and challenge.

Final Answer Key: Published after reviewing objections submitted by candidates. This version is considered final and cannot be challenged further.

The final answer key will be released along with the GATE 2026 result on March 19.

Marking Scheme And Score Calculation

Candidates can estimate their probable scores using the provisional key. As per the exam pattern:

For 1-mark MCQs: 1/3 mark is deducted for each incorrect answer.

For 2-mark MCQs: 2/3 mark is deducted for each incorrect answer.

There is no negative marking or partial marking for MSQs (Multiple Select Questions) and NAT (Numerical Answer Type) questions.

Applicants are advised to carefully apply the marking scheme while calculating their tentative scores.

How To Challenge The Provisional Answer Key

If candidates find discrepancies in the provisional key, they can raise objections through the portal:

  1. Log in to the candidate portal using your credentials
  2. Access the provisional answer key
  3. Click on the “raise objection” option
  4. Submit a detailed explanation with supporting documents
  5. Pay the prescribed fee and complete the submission
  6. Keep a copy of the submitted challenge for reference

After reviewing all objections, authorities will release the final answer key. No challenges will be accepted once the final key is published.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026: Class 12 Chemistry Paper Leaked Online

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 1:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Exams Begin From February 23: Check Exam Guidelines And Timings Students Must Know

GATE 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out: Steps to Download Response Sheet, Submit Objections And Check Result Date Here

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026: Class 12 Chemistry Paper Leaked Online

IIT Delhi Opens Admissions for Third Batch of Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

OSPCB Admit Card 2026 Out for Group B and C Posts, Hall Ticket Link Active

LATEST NEWS

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

Delhi On Edge: Bomb Threat Emails Rock Army Public School, Air Force Bal Bharti; Nothing Suspicious Found Yet

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

GATE 2026 Answer Key RELEASED: Here’s How To Download, Direct Link, Response Sheet, And Important Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GATE 2026 Answer Key RELEASED: Here’s How To Download, Direct Link, Response Sheet, And Important Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GATE 2026 Answer Key RELEASED: Here’s How To Download, Direct Link, Response Sheet, And Important Details Inside
GATE 2026 Answer Key RELEASED: Here’s How To Download, Direct Link, Response Sheet, And Important Details Inside
GATE 2026 Answer Key RELEASED: Here’s How To Download, Direct Link, Response Sheet, And Important Details Inside
GATE 2026 Answer Key RELEASED: Here’s How To Download, Direct Link, Response Sheet, And Important Details Inside

QUICK LINKS