Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026: Class 12 Chemistry Paper Leaked Online

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026: Class 12 Chemistry Paper Leaked Online

Authorities have launched an investigation after reports surfaced that the Class 12 Chemistry question paper was shared on social media in Nagpur before the Maharashtra board exam began.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 21, 2026 18:57:19 IST

A fresh controversy has emerged during the Maharashtra board examinations 2026 after reports of a question paper leak surfaced from Nagpur. According to officials, the Class 12 HSC Chemistry paper was allegedly shared on WhatsApp before the examination began on February 18, triggering immediate concern among education authorities and law enforcement agencies.

The matter came to light after a student was found using a mobile phone inside an examination centre, prompting a deeper probe into possible organised malpractice during the board exams.

Where Was the HSC Chemistry Paper Leak Reported

The incident was traced to an examination centre at St. Ursula Girls’ High School and Junior College in Nagpur. During routine checks, invigilators reportedly caught a student accessing WhatsApp on her smartphone. This discovery led to the involvement of the police, who initiated a formal investigation into the source of the leaked paper.

Officials said the digital circulation of the question paper appeared to have taken place well before the scheduled exam time.

Who Is Accused in the Maharashtra Board Paper Leak Case

Investigators have identified a teacher linked to a private coaching centre as the key accused in the case. Police sources said the teacher allegedly obtained the question paper in advance and distributed it through WhatsApp to a select group of students.

Around 13 students are suspected of having received and attempted to solve the leaked Chemistry paper. Authorities are now examining digital records to determine the full extent of the network involved.

Were Other HSC Papers Also Compromised

During the investigation, officials uncovered that the alleged malpractice was not limited to a single subject. The HSC Physics paper, conducted on February 16, was also reportedly circulated through the same messaging platform, raising serious questions about exam security and supervision.

This has intensified scrutiny of multiple exam centres and coaching institutes across the region.

What Action Has the Maharashtra Board Announced

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has stated that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found guilty. Cases are expected to be registered under the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act, 1982.

The board has reiterated that flying squads, district-level vigilance committees, and special monitoring teams are active across the state to prevent further violations.

What Should Students Know About HSC and SSC Exams 2026

The Maharashtra HSC examinations are being held from February 10 to March 11, 2026, while SSC (Class 10) exams will run from February 20 to March 18. Over 15 lakh students have registered for the Class 12 exams this year.

Students are required to carry their admit cards and valid photo identification to exam centres. Electronic devices remain strictly prohibited, and violations may lead to severe penalties.

For official updates and instructions, candidates are advised to regularly visit the board’s website.

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 6:57 PM IST
