MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 2,076 Posts by March 7

The MP Apex Bank has extended the application deadline for its Recruitment 2026 drive, giving candidates additional time to apply for 2,076 vacancies across clerical and officer-level posts.

Published: February 21, 2026 15:24:59 IST

The MP Apex Bank has extended the application deadline for its Recruitment 2026 drive, giving candidates additional time to apply for 2,076 vacancies across clerical and officer-level posts. As per the latest update, eligible applicants can now submit their forms till March 7, 2026, through the official website.

What is MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2026 about

The MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2026 aims to fill a wide range of positions across cooperative banking institutions in Madhya Pradesh.

The recruitment covers technical, clerical, and managerial roles, offering opportunities to graduates and specialised professionals seeking careers in the cooperative banking sector.

Why was the MP Apex Bank application deadline extended

Officials said the deadline was extended to allow more candidates time to complete registration, upload documents, and pay the application fee. The bank has clarified that March 7, 2026, is the final date, and no further extension is expected.

How many vacancies are available

A total of 2,076 posts have been notified. Major positions include Computer Operator, Society Manager, Computer Programmer (Grade I and II), Financial Analyst, Internal Auditor, Branch Manager, and Accountant.

Vacancies are spread across various cooperative banks, with detailed post-wise and category-wise reservations mentioned in the official notification.

Who is eligible to apply for MP Apex Bank jobs 2026

Eligibility varies by post. Most clerical positions require candidates to be at least 18 years old, while the upper age limit is generally 35 years.

Educational qualifications range from graduation to specialised degrees, depending on the role. Age relaxation will be provided to reserved categories as per government rules.

How to apply online for MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2026

Candidates must apply online through the official portal. The process includes registration, filling in personal and academic details, uploading required documents, and paying the application fee. Applicants are advised to carefully review the notification before submission to avoid errors.

What is the selection process for MP Apex Bank Recruitment 2026

The selection process will primarily involve a computer-based test (CBT). For officer-level and specialist posts, an interview round may also be conducted. Details regarding exam dates and admit card release will be announced later on the official website.

What is the application fee structure

The application fee varies by category. Candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay a higher fee, while SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are charged a reduced amount. Applications without successful fee payment will not be considered.

Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before March 7, 2026, to avoid last-minute technical issues.

QUICK LINKS