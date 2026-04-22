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Home > Education News > HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Date, Result Link and Steps to Download

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Date, Result Link and Steps to Download

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to publish the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the year 2026.

HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026
HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 22, 2026 16:39:38 IST

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HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Date, Result Link and Steps to Download

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to publish the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the year 2026 soon. According to the prevailing trend and reports, the result will be declared in the first week of May on the official website, hpbose.org. All the students who appeared for the board exams have been urged to look out for official announcements and keep their roll numbers handy to access their scorecards.

When will HPBOSE Class 10, 12 result 2026 be declared

Both the HPBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 results are expected to be announced in the first week of May 2026.

Even though the board has not released any official statement regarding the exact date, depending on the previous trend, the result will be announced in the same month. 

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In the year 2025, the Class 12 result was declared on April 29, and the Class 10 result was released on May 7. The same pattern will most likely be followed this year as well.

How many students appeared for HPBOSE exams 2026

A total of 1.84 lakh or more students appeared for the HPBOSE board exams in 2026. The exams were conducted between March and April 2026 in different centres across Himachal Pradesh.

The evaluation process is now in its final stages, and that adds to the probability of the results being declared soon.

Where to check HPBOSE result 2026 online

Students can check the results on the official website: hpbose.org. The board will activate a separate link for Class 10 and Class 12 results accordingly once the result is declared.

How to check HPBOSE Class 10, 12 result 2026

Students can check their scorecards in a few simple steps:

  • Go to the official website, hpbose.org.
  • Click on the appropriate result link for class 10th or 12th.
  • Enter roll number 
  • Submit the info
  • Open the result on the screen
  • Download and save the scorecard PDF.

Students should make sure that they key in the right roll number, as otherwise they will get an error while checking the result

What details are required to check HPBOSE result

To check the result, students will need the following info: Roll number: It’s a good idea for students to keep their admit cards handy just in case

Is the HPBOSE marksheet provisional

The marksheet that you are going to download online will be provisional. Students will get their official mark sheets and certificates from their schools in due course. These official documents are needed for further academic admission and verification processes.

Why should students stay updated on HPBOSE result 2026

As the result is being announced soon, it’s important for students to stay updated to avoid missing notifications. The HPBOSE result is a vital factor that will determine students’ academic progression and future prospects. Students should check the official website often for updates and only get info from verified sites. With thorough preparation and timely access to results, they will be able to plan their future academic steps.

Also Read: UP Board Result 2026 to Be Declared Tomorrow, Check UPMSP Class 10 and 12 Results on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in
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Tags: HP Board resultHPBOSEHPBOSE Class 10 result 2026HPBOSE Class 12 result 2026HPBOSE marksheet downloadHPBOSE Result 2026

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HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Date, Result Link and Steps to Download

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HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Date, Result Link and Steps to Download
HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Date, Result Link and Steps to Download
HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Date, Result Link and Steps to Download
HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Date, Result Link and Steps to Download

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