Home > Education > 32 Fake Universities Identified by UGC Across India, Delhi Records the Highest Number

32 Fake Universities Identified by UGC Across India, Delhi Records the Highest Number

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has flagged 32 fake universities operating across India. Delhi has emerged as the worst-affected region, accounting for 12 out of the 32 fake universities.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 21, 2026 14:19:37 IST

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has flagged 32 fake universities operating across India, raising serious concerns about student safety and the credibility of higher education institutions.

According to the latest update, the number of such unauthorised universities has risen sharply over the past two years, highlighting gaps in awareness and enforcement.

What has the UGC said about fake universities in India

The UGC has warned that these institutions are not recognised under the UGC Act and do not have the legal authority to award degrees.

Any certificate or degree issued by them is invalid for employment, higher education, or government services. Students and parents have been advised to verify university recognition before seeking admission.

How many fake universities has UGC identified so far

As per the latest list released in February 2026, the UGC has identified 32 fake universities spread across 12 states. This marks a significant increase from previous years, signalling the expanding footprint of unauthorised institutions operating under misleading names.

Why does Delhi top the fake universities list

Delhi has emerged as the worst-affected region, accounting for 12 out of the 32 fake universities. Officials noted that several of these institutions operate openly and even in proximity to regulatory offices, raising questions about monitoring mechanisms. Many use names resembling well-known national or international universities to appear credible.

Which other states have fake universities

Apart from Delhi, states such as Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry have reported multiple fake institutions.

New additions to the list include Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Arunachal Pradesh, each reporting at least one such entity.

How do fake universities mislead students

Education experts say fake universities often lure students with promises of quick degrees, low fees, flexible classes, or foreign affiliations. Some falsely claim international recognition, making it harder for students to distinguish between legitimate and illegal institutions. In many cases, these universities lack basic academic infrastructure and qualified faculty.

What are the risks of studying at fake universities

Degrees issued by fake universities hold no legal validity, leaving students ineligible for jobs, competitive exams, or higher studies.

Many students realise the fraud only after completing their course, resulting in loss of time, money, and career opportunities.

How can students verify a university’s legitimacy

The UGC has urged aspirants to check the official list of recognised universities available on its website before applying. With admission season approaching, the commission has reiterated that awareness remains the strongest safeguard against academic fraud.

The UGC continues to update and publish alerts on fake universities, but officials stress that students must remain vigilant as unauthorised institutions continue to evolve and adapt.

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 2:19 PM IST
