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Home > Education News > NEHU Result 2026 Released at exams.nehu.ac.in, Check UG and PG Semester Results PDF and Download Scorecard Online

NEHU Result 2026 Released at exams.nehu.ac.in, Check UG and PG Semester Results PDF and Download Scorecard Online

The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has released the NEHU Result 2026 for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses.

NEHU Result 2026
NEHU Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 22, 2026 17:04:55 IST

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NEHU Result 2026 Released at exams.nehu.ac.in, Check UG and PG Semester Results PDF and Download Scorecard Online

The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has announced the NEHU Result 2026 UG PG for multiple undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Students can check their NEHU result 2026 online at the official website, exams.nehu.ac.in, for NEHU Result 2026 for courses – FYUP, BSc (Home Science), BSW, BCA, BBA, BCom, BA, Bachelor of Tourism and Travel Management, and Nursing courses

What is NEHU Result 2026 latest update

According to the latest update, NEHU announced semester results for exams held in February and November 2025.

The semester results are published in PDF format and can be accessed on the official examination website. Students should carefully download the scorecard for future reference.

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Where to check NEHU UG PG result 2026

Candidates can access NEHU Result 2026 only through the official website: exams.nehu.ac.in

The university has published individual result links per course and semester. This helps the candidates easily find their NEHU Result 2026. 

How to check NEHU result 2026

Here’s how you can check the NEHU Result 2026 online:

  • Go to the official website, exams.nehu.ac.in.
  • Find the results section
  • Check the appropriate course
  • Click on the specific exam
  • Open the result PDF
  • Search your registration number.
  • Download the result for future use

It’s best to keep your registration number ready in advance to locate your result efficiently.

Which courses are included in NEHU results 2026

The NEHU results for 2026 are released for the following UG and PG programmes: FYUP (3rd Semester) BSc (Home Science), Bachelor of Social Work (BSW), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Tourism and Travel Management, BSc Nursing and Post-Basic BSc Nursing. The NEHU results for 2026 are released for regular and repeater candidates.

What details are required to check NEHU result

To check the NEHU results, the following details are required from the students: Registration number: As NEHU results 2026 are being released in PDF format, the students have to manually search for their roll or registration number in the list.

What is NEHU and where is it located

The North-Eastern Hill University is a central university established in 1973. North-Eastern Hill University is a central university established in 1973 and situated in Shillong, Meghalaya. 

The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and has various schools, such as humanities, social sciences, life sciences, physical sciences and technology.

Why is NEHU result 2026 important for students

The announcement of NEHU results is one of the biggest major academic events for the students, as it decides the admission to their next semester or course completion. The students who are not satisfied with their marks may consider re-evaluation as per the regulations of the university. The students are recommended to download their results and keep a copy for future academic and administrative purposes. They should also keep track of official announcements, such as re-evaluations and so on.

Also Read: HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check Date, Result Link and Steps to Download
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Tags: NEHUNEHU result 2026NEHU semester resultNEHU UG PG result 2026NEHU UG result 2026North Eastern Hill University result 2026

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NEHU Result 2026 Released at exams.nehu.ac.in, Check UG and PG Semester Results PDF and Download Scorecard Online

NEHU Result 2026 Released at exams.nehu.ac.in, Check UG and PG Semester Results PDF and Download Scorecard Online

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NEHU Result 2026 Released at exams.nehu.ac.in, Check UG and PG Semester Results PDF and Download Scorecard Online
NEHU Result 2026 Released at exams.nehu.ac.in, Check UG and PG Semester Results PDF and Download Scorecard Online
NEHU Result 2026 Released at exams.nehu.ac.in, Check UG and PG Semester Results PDF and Download Scorecard Online
NEHU Result 2026 Released at exams.nehu.ac.in, Check UG and PG Semester Results PDF and Download Scorecard Online

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