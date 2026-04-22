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Home > Education News > UP Board Result 2026 to Be Declared Tomorrow, Check UPMSP Class 10 and 12 Results on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

UP Board Result 2026 to Be Declared Tomorrow, Check UPMSP Class 10 and 12 Results on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examination results in 2026.

UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10th & 12th Results Expected Soon - Official Date, Time, Direct Link & Step-by-Step Guide to Check Marks Online
UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10th & 12th Results Expected Soon - Official Date, Time, Direct Link & Step-by-Step Guide to Check Marks Online

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 22, 2026 15:55:10 IST

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UP Board Result 2026 to Be Declared Tomorrow, Check UPMSP Class 10 and 12 Results on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examination results 2026 on April 23 at 04.00 P.M. The announcement will bring relief to more than 52 lakh students who appeared for the exams in the year 2026.

The result announcement will be conducted through a press conference, and later the scorecards will be available on the official websites and other digital portals.

When will the UP Board result 2026 be declared

The UP Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) results will be declared on April 23, 2026, at 04.00 P.M. It has been clarified by the board authorities through a press release. The candidates should be prepared and have their roll numbers ready as soon as the result is published.

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Where can I check the UP Board result 2026

The result will be released on the official websites: upmsp.edu.in upresults.nic.in. These portal sites will be the best place to check the results and are expected to have direct result links as soon as the result is declared.

How to check the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2026

To download the result, the candidates can follow the below steps:

  • Go to the official website
  • Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result option.
  • Enter the roll number mentioned in the admit card
  • Submit the details 
  • View and download the result
  • Print the result for future use.

It is essential that the candidates put the correct details, as otherwise they will face result-checking errors during the result declaration.

What are alternative ways to check UP Board results

For your convenience during the rush, UPMSP has made the results available on the following platforms: – DigiLocker: Student can download digital marksheets. UMANG app: Result is available in the mobile app. SMS: It can be checked via text message services.

These methods are to facilitate students across the state, including those with connectivity challenges, to check their results.

How many students appeared for UP Board 2026 exams

A total of 5,230,184 students appeared for the UP Board exams this year. Out of this: Class 10 had 27. 5 lakh students appear in the exams. Class 12 had around 24.8 lakh students. More than 1.5 lakh teachers from over 250 centres evaluated nearly 3 crore answer sheets. 

What are the passing criteria for UP Board exams

Students have to score the minimum marks of 33 per cent in each subject as well as in aggregate to pass the UP Board exams.

Students who do not fulfil the minimum marks requirement will have to appear for compartment exams.

What details are required to check the UP Board result

Students will be required to have their roll number, as mentioned in the admit card, in order to check online or through other platforms. As the results are to be declared tomorrow, students are advised to trust only authentic sources and not come across misinformation. The UP Board result is a milestone in the academic journey, which has significant implications for the future academic and career prospects of lakhs of students across the state.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in., Check Date, Websites, Steps to Download Marksheet and Latest Updates

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Tags: UP Board examsUP Board result 2026UP Board result 2026 dateupmspUPMSP Class 10 result 2026UPMSP Class 12 result 2026

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UP Board Result 2026 to Be Declared Tomorrow, Check UPMSP Class 10 and 12 Results on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

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UP Board Result 2026 to Be Declared Tomorrow, Check UPMSP Class 10 and 12 Results on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in
UP Board Result 2026 to Be Declared Tomorrow, Check UPMSP Class 10 and 12 Results on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in
UP Board Result 2026 to Be Declared Tomorrow, Check UPMSP Class 10 and 12 Results on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in
UP Board Result 2026 to Be Declared Tomorrow, Check UPMSP Class 10 and 12 Results on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

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