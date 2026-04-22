NEET MDS 2026 Final Edit Window Closes Today at natboard.edu.in, Last Chance to Correct Application Form Errors

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the final edit window for NEET MDS 2026 today, which is 22nd April. A candidate who has registered for the exam has to make corrections in their application form before the last day of the official website, natboard.edu.in. It is the last chance for the candidate to make corrections in case of errors in images uploaded in the application form. Otherwise, their application form will be rejected.

What is NEET MDS 2026 final edit window

The final edit window is a short-term availability of NBEMS that allows a candidate to correct certain errors in their application form that has been submitted. Unlike the earlier edit window, the final edit window is only used for correcting image errors.

The candidate has to ensure that their photograph, signature and thumb impression should be as per the specification.

What details can be corrected in NEET MDS application

In line with the directions of NBEMS, only errors in the images are permitted for correction in the application in the final edit window. They include a photograph, signature, thumb impression. In case the above documents are not clear or do not conform to the size and format, the candidate has to replace the images immediately.

How to edit NEET MDS 2026 application form

Here are some basic steps to edit the NEET MDS application form:

Go to the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Click on the NEET MDS page.

Click on the application correction link.

Login with User ID and password

Make the required changes or upload the images

Accept the declaration and enter the captcha.

Submit your updated application form.

Take a final glance of the corrected details before submitting the application.

Why is NEET MDS edit window important

The correction window is essential to make sure that the applications are complete and valid. NBEMS has definitely said that in case a candidate does not correct the errors highlighted or any images if they are not compliant, the application may be rejected.

As no more chance of correction will be offered after today, candidates need to make the most of it.

What happens after the correction window closes

Once the edit window closes, NBEMS will proceed with the application verification process. Only those applications that meet all requirements will be accepted for the examination.

Candidates who fail to make necessary corrections may not be allowed to appear for the exam.

When is NEET MDS 2026 exam scheduled

The NEET MDS 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on May 2, 2026, in CBT mode. NBEMS has also launched a demo test link on its official website for candidates to understand the exam pattern and the interface.

How can candidates get help for NEET MDS issues

In case of any technical glitches or other queries, candidates can reach out to the NBEMS helpdesk. The helpline number 7996165333 is available from 9.30 AM to 6 PM. Candidates can also submit queries through the helpdesk feature available on the applicant portal after login. Since the deadline is over today, candidates need to act fast. Make sure candidates complete their corrections to submit the application on time. This will help to avoid disqualification from NEET MDS 2026.