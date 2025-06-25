GPAT 2025 Result Today: Check Merit List And Download Steps

GPAT 2025 results will be released today. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be releasing the results today on June 25. Aspirants who have taken the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT can have access their results online by visiting the official website, natboard.edu.in.

GPAT 2025 result that is releasing today will be in the form of merit list PDF containing important information like the name of the candidate, roll number, marks obtained out of 500, application ID, and all-India rank. Most importantly, candidates do not need login credentials for seeing the merit list.

GPAT 2025 Results: How to Check

Proceed as follows to check and download GPAT 2025 merit list:

Go to the official website: natboard.edu.in

Click on the link “GPAT 2025 Results PDF” from the home page

Open the PDF file in a new window

Use the search option (Ctrl+F) to locate your roll number

Verify your qualifying status, score, and rank

Download it and thereby save the PDF for future use

Information Disclosed in GPAT 2025 Merit List

The GPAT 2025 merit list will include the following information:

Application ID

Roll number

Marks secured (out of 500)

All-India Rank

Aspirants who cross the official GPAT 2025 cut-off marks will eventually be able to download their personal scorecards from the candidate portal. NBEMS has made it clear that no personal results will be mailed.

GPAT score is an important eligibility factor for admission to MPharm courses as well as for eligibility to receive pharmacy scholarships in India.

