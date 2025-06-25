GPAT 2025 Result Today: Check Merit List And Download Steps

GPAT 2025 results will be released today. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will be releasing the results today on June 25. Aspirants who have taken the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT can have access their results online by visiting the official website, natboard.edu.in.
GPAT 2025 result that is releasing today will be in the form of merit list PDF containing important information like the name of the candidate, roll number, marks obtained out of 500, application ID, and all-India rank. Most importantly, candidates do not need login credentials for seeing the merit list.
GPAT 2025 Results: How to Check
Proceed as follows to check and download GPAT 2025 merit list:
Go to the official website: natboard.edu.in
Click on the link “GPAT 2025 Results PDF” from the home page
Open the PDF file in a new window
Use the search option (Ctrl+F) to locate your roll number
Verify your qualifying status, score, and rank
Download it and thereby save the PDF for future use
Information Disclosed in GPAT 2025 Merit List
The GPAT 2025 merit list will include the following information:
Application ID
Roll number
Marks secured (out of 500)
All-India Rank
Aspirants who cross the official GPAT 2025 cut-off marks will eventually be able to download their personal scorecards from the candidate portal. NBEMS has made it clear that no personal results will be mailed.
GPAT score is an important eligibility factor for admission to MPharm courses as well as for eligibility to receive pharmacy scholarships in India.
