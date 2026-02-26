GSEB Board Exams 2026 Begin for SSC and HSC Students, Check Key Exam-Day Guidelines Here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has commenced the GSEB SSC and HSC board examinations 2026 from February 26, marking the start of the annual Class 10 and Class 12 exams across Gujarat. The examinations will continue till mid-March, with lakhs of students appearing at designated centres across the state.

According to the official schedule, SSC (Class 10) exams will run till around March 16, while HSC (Class 12) papers are scheduled to conclude by March 18.

What are the exam timings and reporting instructions

The board has instructed students to report to their respective exam centres at least 30 to 60 minutes before the scheduled start time. Each paper carries a duration of three hours, and late entry will not be permitted once the gates are closed.

Students are advised to carefully check the subject name, date, and shift timing printed on their admit cards before leaving for the centre.

Which documents are mandatory on exam day

Carrying the original GSEB admit card 2026 is mandatory for both SSC and HSC candidates. Without it, entry into the examination hall will not be allowed. Students must also bring a valid school ID card for verification.

The admit card contains essential details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, roll number, registration number, exam centre address, and subject-wise schedule.

What items should students carry to the exam centre

Students are advised to carry blue or black ballpoint pens, along with extra pens as backup. A transparent water bottle and a clear stationery pouch are allowed. Basic stationery items such as pencils, erasers, and sharpeners may be carried if required for specific papers.

Which subjects were scheduled on the first day of the Exams 2026

The first day of the GSEB SSC and HSC 2026 exams saw students appearing for core subjects across streams. SSC (Class 10) students wrote the First Language paper, which includes options such as Gujarati, Hindi, English, Marathi, Urdu, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Odia.

The paper was conducted in the morning shift from 10 am to 1:15 pm. Meanwhile, HSC (Class 12) students appeared for key subjects in the afternoon shift (3 pm to 6:15 pm), including Physics for the Science stream and Sahkar Panchayat for General and Commerce streams.

The board has emphasized that candidates must follow the timing mentioned on their admit cards and reach the exam centres at least 30–60 minutes in advance to complete entry formalities.

What guidelines should students follow during the exam

GSHSEB has instructed candidates to fill in OMR details carefully, follow the invigilators’ instructions strictly, and maintain discipline inside the examination hall. Students are encouraged to stay calm, manage time efficiently, and approach the paper with confidence.

The board has also advised students and parents to rely only on official updates for any exam-related information during the examination period.

Also Read: JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Application Correction Window To Open From February 27, Check Key Details Here