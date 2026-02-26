JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Application Correction Window To Open From February 27, Check Key Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to open the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 application correction window on February 27, giving candidates a limited opportunity to modify specific details in their submitted forms. The correction facility will remain active till February 28, 11:50 pm, after which no changes will be permitted.

The edit window will be accessible only through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, and applies to both new applicants and candidates who appeared in Session 1 and later registered again for Session 2.

Who can use the JEE Main 2026 correction window

The correction facility is available to two categories of candidates. First, those who applied freshly for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 during the February registration window. Second, candidates who appeared in Session 1 and subsequently registered again for Session 2.

However, NTA has clarified that the editable fields differ depending on whether a candidate is new or existing.

What can existing candidates edit in JEE Main 2026

Existing candidates are those who registered during the Session 1 application period and reapplied for Session 2. These applicants can edit a wider range of details, including the paper or course opted, medium of question paper, state code of eligibility, and exam city preferences, subject to availability.

They are also allowed to modify Class 10 and Class 12 academic details, gender, category, and certain identity details, provided Aadhaar was not used during registration. In some cases, candidates may be required to pay an additional correction fee depending on the changes made.

What changes are allowed for new candidates

Candidates who applied only for Session 2 have more limited edit options. They cannot change their registered mobile number, email ID, address details, or uploaded photograph.

However, they can correct errors in their name or parents’ names, date of birth, academic details, state code of eligibility, gender, category, PwD status, signature, and paper selection. Updates to exam city and medium are allowed only if linked to permitted address changes.

What happens after the correction window closes

Once the correction window ends, NTA will issue the advance city intimation slip, followed by the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 admit card. These documents will confirm the exam date, shift timing, and allotted centre.

Candidates are advised to review all corrections carefully, as no further editing opportunity will be provided after the deadline.

