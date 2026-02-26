LIVE TV
Home > Education > PSTCL Result 2026 Out: Check Merit List And Steps To Download Result Here

PSTCL Result 2026 Out: Check Merit List And Steps To Download Result Here

The Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited has published the PSTCL Result 2026. The results are now accessible on the official website.

PSTCL Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 26, 2026 16:10:09 IST

PSTCL Result 2026 Out: Check Merit List And Steps To Download Result Here

The Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited has published the PSTCL Result 2026, bringing clarity for candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination for multiple posts.

The results are now accessible on the official website for applicants who took part in the computer-based test conducted earlier this year. The selection process covers a range of technical and clerical positions across the state’s power transmission network.

The examination was conducted in January 2026 for several posts, including Junior Engineer, Lower Division Clerk, Assistant Lineman, and Assistant Sub-Station Attendant.

The result has been published in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the next stage of the selection process.

Which posts are covered under the PSTCL Result 2026

The PSTCL recruitment drive was carried out to fill vacancies across multiple departments in the state power transmission system. The declared result covers both technical and non-technical roles.

According to official details, the computer-based test was conducted between January 13 and January 16, 2026, at various examination centres. Post-wise and category-wise merit lists have been prepared in accordance with government reservation norms. Candidates are advised to check the relevant PDF carefully to confirm their qualification status.

What details are mentioned in the PSTCL result PDF

The result document includes the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, post details, and category-wise cut-off status where applicable. PSTCL has not released individual scorecards at this stage. Selection has been made strictly based on performance in the written examination.

How can candidates check the PSTCL Result 2026 online

Candidates can follow these steps to download and check the PSTCL Result 2026:

  • Visit the official website at pstcl.org
  • Click on the ‘Recruitment’ or ‘Results’ section on the homepage
  • Open the link titled ‘PSTCL Result 2026.’
  • Download the result PDF file
  • Use the Ctrl+F option to search for your roll number

Candidates should save a copy of the result PDF for future reference.

What is the next step after the PSTCL Result 2026

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be called for the next stage of the recruitment process. Depending on the post, this may include document verification or a skill test.

PSTCL will announce the schedule and venue for the next stage through official notifications on its website. Shortlisted candidates must keep all original documents ready, including educational certificates, identity proof, and category certificates, if applicable.

When will final appointments be issued

Final appointment letters will be issued only after the completion of all selection stages. Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates related to document verification dates, skill tests, and joining instructions.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 4:10 PM IST
