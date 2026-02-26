TNPSC CTC Hall Ticket 2026 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Direct Download Link Here

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the TNPSC CTC Hall Ticket 2026 for the Combined Technical Services (CTS) recruitment under Interview Posts. The recruitment is being conducted as per Advertisement No 19/2025.

Candidates who have applied for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The computer-based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted on March 7 and March 8, 2026, across multiple examination centres in Tamil Nadu.

Which posts are covered under the TNPSC CTS recruitment

The TNPSC CTS recruitment under Interview Posts includes various technical positions across departments. The selection process involves a computer-based examination followed by an interview for shortlisted candidates.

The CBT will be held in multiple shifts over two days, depending on the number of candidates and exam centres allotted by the commission.

Why is the TNPSC CTC hall ticket important

The hall ticket is a mandatory document for appearing in the TNPSC CTC examination. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination centre without a valid printed copy of the admit card.

The hall ticket contains essential information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination date, reporting time, shift details, and exam centre address. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card.

How to download the TNPSC CTC Hall Ticket 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the TNPSC CTC hall ticket 2026:

Visit the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Hall Ticket Download” option under Important Links

Select the notification for TNPSC CTS Hall Ticket 2026 (CBT – Interview Posts)

Enter the Registration/OTR ID or Application ID and Date of Birth

Submit the details to view the hall ticket

Download and take a clear printout for exam use

What should candidates check on the hall ticket

After downloading the admit card, candidates should ensure that all personal and examination details are correct. In case of any discrepancy, candidates are advised to contact TNPSC through official channels well before the exam date.

Candidates must also carry a valid photo identity proof along with the hall ticket to the examination centre.

What are the instructions for exam day

Candidates are advised to report to the examination centre as per the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket. Late entry will not be allowed under any circumstances.

Electronic devices and prohibited items are not permitted inside the exam hall. Candidates should strictly follow the instructions issued by TNPSC to avoid disqualification.

What should candidates do next

Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official TNPSC website for updates related to the recruitment process, including answer keys, result announcements, and interview schedules.

