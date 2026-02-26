LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump ipl Afghanistan news nothing crime news punch Aditi Bhatia godrej CJI Surya Kant Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Education > TNPSC CTC Hall Ticket 2026 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Direct Download Link Here

TNPSC CTC Hall Ticket 2026 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Direct Download Link Here

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the TNPSC CTC Hall Ticket 2026 for the Combined Technical Services (CTS) recruitment under Interview Posts.

TNPSC CTC Hall Ticket 2026
TNPSC CTC Hall Ticket 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: February 26, 2026 15:36:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

TNPSC CTC Hall Ticket 2026 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Direct Download Link Here

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the TNPSC CTC Hall Ticket 2026 for the Combined Technical Services (CTS) recruitment under Interview Posts. The recruitment is being conducted as per Advertisement No 19/2025.

Candidates who have applied for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The computer-based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted on March 7 and March 8, 2026, across multiple examination centres in Tamil Nadu.

Which posts are covered under the TNPSC CTS recruitment

The TNPSC CTS recruitment under Interview Posts includes various technical positions across departments. The selection process involves a computer-based examination followed by an interview for shortlisted candidates.

You Might Be Interested In

The CBT will be held in multiple shifts over two days, depending on the number of candidates and exam centres allotted by the commission.

Why is the TNPSC CTC hall ticket important

The hall ticket is a mandatory document for appearing in the TNPSC CTC examination. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination centre without a valid printed copy of the admit card.

The hall ticket contains essential information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination date, reporting time, shift details, and exam centre address. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card.

How to download the TNPSC CTC Hall Ticket 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the TNPSC CTC hall ticket 2026:

  • Visit the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the “Hall Ticket Download” option under Important Links
  • Select the notification for TNPSC CTS Hall Ticket 2026 (CBT – Interview Posts)
  • Enter the Registration/OTR ID or Application ID and Date of Birth
  • Submit the details to view the hall ticket
  • Download and take a clear printout for exam use

What should candidates check on the hall ticket

After downloading the admit card, candidates should ensure that all personal and examination details are correct. In case of any discrepancy, candidates are advised to contact TNPSC through official channels well before the exam date.

Candidates must also carry a valid photo identity proof along with the hall ticket to the examination centre.

What are the instructions for exam day

Candidates are advised to report to the examination centre as per the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket. Late entry will not be allowed under any circumstances.

Electronic devices and prohibited items are not permitted inside the exam hall. Candidates should strictly follow the instructions issued by TNPSC to avoid disqualification.

What should candidates do next

Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official TNPSC website for updates related to the recruitment process, including answer keys, result announcements, and interview schedules.

Also Read: RSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2026: Exam Dates Out, Check Key Details Here

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 3:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: TNPSC CTC hall ticketTNPSC CTC Hall Ticket 2026TNPSC RecruitmentTNPSC Recruitment 2026

RELATED News

GSEB Board Exams 2026 Begin for SSC and HSC Students, Check Key Exam-Day Guidelines Here

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Application Correction Window To Open From February 27, Check Key Details Here

PSTCL Result 2026 Out: Check Merit List And Steps To Download Result Here

CBSE Class 10 Computer Exam, Information technology And Artificial Intelligence exam on February 27 (Friday), 2026: Final Revision Strategy And Key Tips To Score High Marks

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam 2026: Paper Pattern, Difficulty Level And Student Reactions

LATEST NEWS

Meerut Man Kills Wife’s Lover, Lights ‘Beedi’ In Front Of Police Before Surrender, Boasts About Murder On Video – Watch Viral Clip

Who Is Borge Brende? President And CEO Of World Economic Forum Who Resigned Over Links With Jeffrey Epstein; What Are Allegations Against Him

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Jammu And Kashmir Inch Closer to Creating History Despite Mayank Agarwal’s Resilience

KKR Pacer Umran Malik Leaks 36 in One Over, 59 in Two During DY Patil T20 Cup Spell

Agriculture To AI, UPI System: PM Modi Signs Multiple Cooperation Agreements To Strengthen India-Israel Relations During State Visit

March 2026 Holiday Calendar India: Full List of Festivals, Long Weekends, Bank Holidays & School Closings

ISL Row: Churchill Brothers Blocked from Entry Despite AIFF Backing

Dr Priti Adani Calls For Women To Anchor India’s Growth Story

Virosh Ties The Knot: Age Difference Between Dear Comrade Stars Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Will Shock You

Stuttgart vs Celtic Live Streaming: Where to Watch UEFA Europa League match on TV and Online

TNPSC CTC Hall Ticket 2026 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Direct Download Link Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TNPSC CTC Hall Ticket 2026 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Direct Download Link Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TNPSC CTC Hall Ticket 2026 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Direct Download Link Here
TNPSC CTC Hall Ticket 2026 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Direct Download Link Here
TNPSC CTC Hall Ticket 2026 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Direct Download Link Here
TNPSC CTC Hall Ticket 2026 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Direct Download Link Here

QUICK LINKS