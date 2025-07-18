GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 Declared, What You Need to know

LIVE TV
GSEB declared the Class 10 SSC Supplementary Exam 2025 results on July 18. Of 93,904 students who appeared, 25,929 passed, recording a 27.61% pass rate. Results are accessible via website, WhatsApp, and SMS; mark sheets from schools.

[Image Credit- X] GSEB declared the Class 10 SSC Supplementary Exam 2025 results on July 18
[Image Credit- X] GSEB declared the Class 10 SSC Supplementary Exam 2025 results on July 18

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 13:01:37 IST

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) formally released the results of the Class 10 SSC Supplementary Exam on July 18, 2025 at 9 AM, on its official website, gseb.org. 

Exam Specifics and Background

The supplemental tests, which gave students who did not clear the main exams a second chance, took place in a single morning session from 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM from June 23 to July 1, 2025.

Pass and Participation Statistics  

There were 1,24,058 registered candidates overall and 93,904 students gave the test. Candidates who qualified the test: 25,929  
Pass rate overall: 27.61 percent  Additionally, a flexible 20% passing criterion was provided to 130 candidates with disabilities.  

How Students Can View Their Performance  

There are several ways for students to view their results:  Visit the official website (gseb.org) and fill out the captcha and your seven-digit seat number.  WhatsApp: To get your results, provide your seat number to 6357300971. SSC [Seat Number] should be texted to 56263.  While genuine marksheets should be obtained from the appropriate schools, provisional results are available for immediate download.

What’s Next

Qualified students might choose to pursue vocational streams or start preparing for Class 11.  For those who did not, GSEB will announce the official follow-up measures following the SSC exam of 2026. To prevent any issues, students must also double-check the information on their marksheets and report any inconsistencies right away. 

Important Takeaways  

Over 93,000 students have given another shot through the supplementary exam. The fact that roughly 28% passed it, shows how challenging supplementary evaluation is.  A variety of practical result-checking techniques are accessible. Efforts to promote diversity are highlighted by special accommodations for girls, Sanskrit-medium students and students with disabilities.

This announcement is important for over 1 lakh students aiming to continue their academic progress. All examinees should check their results right away and plan their next steps with confidence.

Class 10 SSC Supplementary ExamExaminationGSEBPass PercentageResults

