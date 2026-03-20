HPBOSE Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Exam Date, Download Link Here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, has released the admit card for CBSE Sub-Cadre Screening Test 2026.

All the candidates who have passed the registration section for the examination can download their hall ticket from the official website

According to the official notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 22 and 23, 2026. Screening test will be conducted in one Shift from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at various centres in Himachal Pradesh.

When is the HPBOSE Screening Test 2026 scheduled

The HPBOSE Sub-Cadre Screening Test is scheduled to be conducted on March 22 and 23, 2026. The HPBOSE screening test will be conducted in offline mode, and candidates have to report themselves at the respective centres as per the timing printed on the admit card.

Candidates are advised to report to the venue well before the reporting time to avoid last-minute hassles.

Where to download the HPBOSE admit card 2026

All the candidates can download their admit card from the official HPBOSE website. According to the official notification, no physical admit cards will be sent by post to any candidates.

Candidates have to download and print the admit card online for their use on the exam day. Candidates cannot be allowed to enter the exam centre without a valid admit card.

How to download the HPBOSE admit card 2026

To download your admit card, follow the steps below:

Go to the official website: hpbose.org

Select CET/Vacancies – Screening Test for Deputation to CBSE Sub-Cadre 2026 link.

Enter your application number or roll number and date of birth

Submit the details

Download and print your admit card

Candidates have to keep a copy of the admit card for future reference.

What details are mentioned on the HPBOSE admit card

The admit card holds the important details that are essential to sit for the exam. The card holds the candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre details, date and time of the examination, and important instructions.

All the details mentioned in the admit card need to be checked carefully. In case of any mistake, the candidates should immediately contact the board.

What posts are included in HPBOSE recruitment 2026

The recruitment drive has been announced to fill 27 posts in different subjects and positions. These include Principal, Lecturer in the subjects of Biology, Chemistry, Physical Education, Maths, Commerce, Economics, English, Political Science, History, Hindi Language, Geography, Sociology, Sanskrit, Drawing, Music, Physical Education, Psychology; Lecturer (DPE), TGT in Arts, Medical and Non-Medical; Shastri, Language Teacher, Drawing Master, Physical Education Teacher, and JBT.

The wide variety of posts makes this recruitment a significant one for candidates looking for teaching and administrative positions.

What instructions must candidates follow on exam day

Candidates need to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre. They also need to follow all the instructions mentioned in the hall ticket.

Candidates should reach the exam centre on time, as late arrival may not be allowed. Candidates should also keep a valid photo ID for verification.

For any other queries, candidates can contact HPBOSE through the official helpline. As the exam dates are approaching, the candidates should download their admit card at the earliest and keep themselves occupied with the preparation.

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