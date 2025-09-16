IAF AFCAT 2 Results 2025 OUT: How to Download with Direct Link
IAF AFCAT 2 Results 2025 OUT: How to Download with Direct Link

IAF AFCAT 2 Results 2025 OUT: How to Download with Direct Link

IAF AFCAT 2 Results 2025 OUT: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has recently announced the AFCAT 2 Result 2025 on September 16, 2025. Candidates can now check the results on their official website afcat.cdac.in. The written examination of the AFCAT 2 exam was held from August 23 to August 25, 2025, in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon, and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

IAF has recently announced the AFCAT 2 Result 2025 on September 16, 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)
IAF has recently announced the AFCAT 2 Result 2025 on September 16, 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published: September 16, 2025 23:33:14 IST

IAF AFCAT 2 Results 2025 OUT: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has recently announced the AFCAT 2 Result 2025 on September 16, 2025. Candidates can now check the results on their official website afcat.cdac.in. The written examination of the AFCAT 2 exam was held from August 23 to August 25, 2025, in two shifts from 10 am to 12 noon, and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. 

How to Check AFCAT 2 Result 2025?

Candidates who appeared for AFCAT 2 can access their results through the official portal afcat.cdac.in. To check the result:

Visit the website and click on the “Login” button.

Enter the registered email ID and password.

Complete the captcha verification.

Access the result and download the scorecard for future reference.

Direct link to check AFCAT 2 result- Indian Air Force

IAF AFCAT 2 Results 2025: Selection Process 

The selection process for the IAF has three stages. First is a screening test with intelligence and aptitude questions. The second stage includes group activities, psychological tests, and a personal interview. In the final stage, candidates go through a medical exam to check their fitness. 

IAF AFCAT 2 Results 2025 OUT: How to Download with Direct Link

