IB ACIO Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT at mha.gov.in: Steps to Check Exam City and Admit Card PDF- Direct Link Here

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially released the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 on Friday on their official website mha.gov.in. The IB ACIO Tier I Exam 2025 is scheduled for September 17 and 18 to recruit 3,717 Grade II/Executive posts. Students can check the examination city for the Tier I exam through the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip. The admit card is expected to be released 2 to 3 days before the exam date.

How to Download IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025

Steps to download it online:

Visit the official website www.mha.gov.in or the NCS portal www.ncs.gov.in.

Click on “Online Applications for the posts of ACIO Grade II/ Executive in Intelligence Bureau (IB)”.

Select the “Login” option on the left side of the page.

Enter your User ID and Password created during registration.

Click on the “City Intimation Tab” to view your allotted exam city and date.

IB ACIO Admit Card 2025

The Intelligence Bureau will soon release IB ACIO Grade 2 Admit Card on the official website, mha.gov.in. It is expected to be released 2 to 3 days before the IB ACIO Exam Date. students must carry this document to appear for the exam.

How to Download IB ACIO Admit Card 2025

Take a look at the steps to download IB ACIO Admit Card 2025: