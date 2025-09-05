LIVE TV
Home > Education > IB ACIO Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT at mha.gov.in: Steps to Check Exam City and Admit Card PDF- Direct Link Here

IB ACIO Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT at mha.gov.in: Steps to Check Exam City and Admit Card PDF- Direct Link Here

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially released the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 on Friday on their official website mha.gov.in. The IB ACIO Tier I Exam 2025 is scheduled for September 17 and 18 to recruit 3,717 Grade II/Executive posts. Students can check the examination city for the Tier I exam through the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip. The admit card is expected to be released 2 to 3 days before the exam date.

IB ACIO Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT at mha.gov.in: Steps to Check Exam City and Admit Card PDF- Direct Link Here

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 5, 2025 15:57:26 IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially released the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 on Friday on their official website mha.gov.in. The IB ACIO Tier I Exam 2025 is scheduled for September 17 and 18 to recruit 3,717 Grade II/Executive posts. Students can check the examination city for the Tier I exam through the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip. The admit card is expected to be released 2 to 3 days before the exam date.

How to Download IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 

Steps to download it online:

  • Visit the official website www.mha.gov.in or the NCS portal www.ncs.gov.in.

  • Click on “Online Applications for the posts of ACIO Grade II/ Executive in Intelligence Bureau (IB)”.

  • Select the “Login” option on the left side of the page.

  • Enter your User ID and Password created during registration.

  • Click on the “City Intimation Tab” to view your allotted exam city and date.

 

IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 

The Intelligence Bureau will soon release IB ACIO Grade 2 Admit Card on the official website, mha.gov.in. It is expected to be released 2 to 3 days before the IB ACIO Exam Date. students must carry this document to appear for the exam.

 

How to Download IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 

Take a look at the steps to download IB ACIO Admit Card 2025: 

  • Visit the official website of MHA mha.gov.in 
  • Go to career tab available on the homepage.
  • Search for IB ACIO City Slip and Admit Card download link.
  • Once found, click on it and log in to your account.
  • Your admit card for the Intelligence Bureau Grade 2 Exam will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.
IB ACIO Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT at mha.gov.in: Steps to Check Exam City and Admit Card PDF- Direct Link Here

