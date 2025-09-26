IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Tickets | Check Here

IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 OUT: The Ministry of Home Affairs has released the IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 on its official website today, on September 26, 2025. Candidates can now download their IB Security Assistant hall ticket on the official website www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in using their registration number, password/date of birth.

IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025

IB Security Assistant Tier 1 Exam 2025 will be conducted on 29th and 30th September 2025 for lakhs of candidates who have applied for the exam. The IB Security Assistant Admit Card includes details like the candidate’s name, exam date, exam time, exam centres, and more. Candidates are advised to download and print out the IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 to avoid any last-minute hustle.

IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025- Overview

IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025- Overview Organization Intelligence Bureau (IB) Recruitment Body Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Post Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Ex) Vacancies 4987 City Intimation Slip Release Date Released Admit Card 26th September 2025 IB Security Assistant Exam Date 2025 29th and 30th September 2025 Mode of Admit Card Download Online Negative Marking ¼ Mark for each incorrect answer Selection Process Written Test (Tier 1, Tier 2)

Interview Official Website www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in

How to Download IB SA Admit Card 2025?

Candidates will be able to download the IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 from the official website through the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website – www.mha.gov.in. Click on the “IB SA Admit Card 2025” link in the notification section. Log in using your registration number and password/date of birth. The admit card appears on the screen. Review all details carefully and download it for future use.

Direct Link Here to download the IB SA Admit Card 2025

IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025: Exam Pattern

Tier 1 (Objective Test)

1. IB Security Assistant Tier 1 Exam includes subjects such as General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Logical/Analytical Reasoning, English Language, and General Studies

2. Time Duration to complete the written examination is 1 hour

3. Total Marks: 100

Tier 2 (Descriptive Test)

Focus: Translation, comprehension, or other region-specific skills

2. Time Duration to complete the written examination is 1 hour

3. Total Marks: 50

IB Security Assistant Exam 2025: Marking Scheme

IB Security Assistant Tier 1 Exam 2025 consists of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). For each correct answer, 1 mark will be given, and for each incorrect answer, ¼ negative marking will be given.