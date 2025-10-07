IBPS PO Score Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download, Latest Updates on IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025

IBPS PO Score Card 2025 OUT: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has recently released the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 scorecard. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS CRO/PO/MT XV written examination can now download the IBPS PO scorecard through the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard 2025: Overview

Particulars Overview Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Posts Probationary Officer (PO) Vacancies 5208 Mode of Admit Card Online Mains Admit Card Date 1st October 2025 Exam Date 12th October 2025 (Sunday) Selection process Prelims, Mains, Interview Official Website www.ibps.in IBPS PO Score Card Released

Direct Link to Download IBPS PO Scorecard: Click Here

How to Download IBPS PO Score Card 2025?

Candidates can download the scorecard till October 12th, 2025 through the following steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the website of IBPS – ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the score card link ‘Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-PO/MT-XV’

Step 3: Enter your login details such as registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Download IBPS PO Prelims Scorecard

IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025

Candidates who are qualified the IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2025 will be eligible to appear for the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2025 scheduled to be conducted on October 12th, 2025. IBPS PO Recruitment is being done for filling up more than 5300 vacancies for the post of Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainees (MT) in the various banks in India through the IBPS CRP PO/MT XV.

IBPS PO Mains 2025: Admit Card

Candidates who are all set to appear for the Mains Exam 2025 can now download the IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2025 using their user ID and password on the official website. IBPO PO Mains Admit Card includes important information, including exam name, exam date, exam time, examination centre, instructions to be followed for the candidates, and more. Candidates are advised to read the IBPS PO Main Admit Card carefully and must carry it before appearing for the exam.