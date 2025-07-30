IIT Bombay launches JAM 2026 portal, remains open until Oct 12

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, the organizing institute for JAM 2026, has officially launched the exam’s website at jam2026.iitb.ac.in, marking the commencement of the admission cycle for postgraduate science programmes nationwide.

Key Dates & Registration

The JOAPS (JAM Online Application Processing System) portal goes live on September 5, 2025, and will remain open until October 12.



JAM 2026 exam is tentatively scheduled for February 15, 2026.



Results are expected to be announced by March 20, 2026 .

Courses & Eligibility

JAM 2026 facilitates admission into a wide spectrum of postgraduate science and research programmes, including:

M.Sc., MS (Research)



Integrated and Dual-degree (M.Sc.- Ph.D.)



M.Sc.- M.Tech and Joint M.Sc.- Ph.D. across IITs and IISc Bengaluru

Eligibility criteria include completion of an undergraduate degree or appearing in final exams in 2025- 26. There is no upper age limit, and foreign nationals with valid Indian degrees are also eligible.

Institutes & Seat Matrix

IIT Bombay will oversee admission coordination alongside IIT Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Guwahati, Roorkee and IISc Bengaluru, among others.



Approximately 3,000 seats are available across 89 postgraduate programmes, spanning subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Geology, Biotechnology, Economics, and Mathematical Statistics.

Application Process & Fees

Candidates must register on the JOAPS portal, fill application forms, upload documents, and pay fees online. The registration fees vary by category and number of test papers:

₹2,000- ₹2,700 for general/OBC candidates (depending on one or two papers)



₹1,000- ₹1,350 for female, SC/ST, and PwD applicants.

Exam Pattern & Centers

JAM is conducted as a 3-hour computer-based test, comprising 60 questions covering MCQs, Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) items.



The exam will be held across eight zones; candidates must choose preferred cities accordingly during application.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to visit the official site to review the detailed information brochure, eligibility guidelines, and exam schedules. Early preparation for applications and mock registrations on JOAPS is recommended to ensure timely completion.

