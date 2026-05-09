Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at joinindianarmy.nic.in: Check CEE Exam Date And Hall Ticket Download Steps

The Agniveer Admit Card for Agniveer Admit Card 2026 will be available soon to download on the official website of Indian Army Recruitment, joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates who have already registered themselves for Army CEE 2026 can download their hall tickets by logging in using their credentials.
The release of the admit card is one of the milestones in Agniveer recruitment under the Agnipath scheme. The Indian Army will conduct the Agniveer CEE examination from 1st June 2026 to 15th June 2026 across various examination centres across the country.
Apart from the Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Tradesman, Women Military Police, and other posts, thousands of candidates have applied for recruitment.
When will Indian Army Agniveer admit card 2026 be released
The Agniveer download link will be soon activated by the Indian Army on the official online website. While the date for the release of the Agniveer admit card has not been announced officially yet, candidates are advised to keep checking the recruitment portal for more updates.
They should not forget to download and print the hall ticket well ahead of the examination on the release of the admit card so as to avoid any last-minute technical glitches.
How to download Agniveer admit card 2026
To download the Agniveer Admit Card 2026 online, candidates can simply follow these steps:
- Go to the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in
- Click on the “Admit Card” link available on the home page
- Enter the login credentials in the fields on the page
- Submit the details
- The admit card displayed on the screen can now be downloaded
- Candidates can take a printout for your future reference
After downloading the admit card, candidates should check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully.
What details will be mentioned on Agniveer hall ticket
The Agniveer hall ticket/Agni CEE exam admit card of the Indian Army contains the following facts of the examination:
- Name and roll number
- Date and time of exam
- Time of reporting
- Location of examination
- Category for which you are applying
- Important facts of exam day
If one finds error in the Agniveer hall ticket, they have to inform the recruitment authorities immediately.
Which documents are required for Agniveer CEE exam 2026
In order to give identity verification on the Agniveer CEE exam, candidates have to carry the admit card and government-issued photo identity proof to the exam centre. Identity proof accepted by the Indian Army are the following:
- Aadhaar card
- PAN card
- Voter ID Card
- Driving licence
- Passport
Candidates won’t be able to get admitted to the exam hall if they don’t bring the admit card and valid identity proof.
What is the Indian Army Agniveer recruitment process
Agniveer recruitment is one of the wide recruitment drives of the Indian Army for many categories under the Agnipath scheme. Candidates have to go through the following selection steps:
- Common Entrance Exam (CEE)
- Physical fitness test
- Physical measurement test
- Medical examination
- Final merit preparation
Candidates who qualify in written exam will be called for further tests as per their category based on merit.
Why is the Agniveer CEE exam important
Agniveer recruitment for the Indian Army is one of the biggest recruitment drives of the entire defence in the country. Through this recruitment drive, eligible candidates are selected to serve the Indian Army for a short-term period under the Agnipath scheme. As the exam date is approaching, candidates should complete the revision and login credentials and keep checking the official Indian Army recruitment website to stay updated about the release of the Agniveer hall ticket, exam instructions and reporting time.
The Indian Army will be announcing the results on exam dates and city intimations in the coming days.
Also Read: INI CET 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon at aiimsexams.ac.in: Check Download Steps, Exam Time And Important Instructions
Radhika is a journalist with two years of experience covering education, competitive exams, and student-focused developments. She reports on exam notifications, results, admissions, scholarships, and academic policies, helping students stay updated with important information.
Known for her clear and reader-friendly writing, she simplifies complex education updates into accessible stories that guide aspirants, students, and parents. She is also interested in highlighting inspiring student journeys and grassroots education initiatives.
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