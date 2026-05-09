Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at joinindianarmy.nic.in: Check CEE Exam Date And Hall Ticket Download Steps

The Agniveer Admit Card for Agniveer Admit Card 2026 will be available soon to download on the official website of Indian Army Recruitment, joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates who have already registered themselves for Army CEE 2026 can download their hall tickets by logging in using their credentials.

The release of the admit card is one of the milestones in Agniveer recruitment under the Agnipath scheme. The Indian Army will conduct the Agniveer CEE examination from 1st June 2026 to 15th June 2026 across various examination centres across the country.

Apart from the Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Tradesman, Women Military Police, and other posts, thousands of candidates have applied for recruitment.

When will Indian Army Agniveer admit card 2026 be released

The Agniveer download link will be soon activated by the Indian Army on the official online website. While the date for the release of the Agniveer admit card has not been announced officially yet, candidates are advised to keep checking the recruitment portal for more updates.

They should not forget to download and print the hall ticket well ahead of the examination on the release of the admit card so as to avoid any last-minute technical glitches.

How to download Agniveer admit card 2026

To download the Agniveer Admit Card 2026 online, candidates can simply follow these steps:

Go to the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in

Click on the “Admit Card” link available on the home page

Enter the login credentials in the fields on the page

Submit the details

The admit card displayed on the screen can now be downloaded

Candidates can take a printout for your future reference

After downloading the admit card, candidates should check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully.

What details will be mentioned on Agniveer hall ticket

The Agniveer hall ticket/Agni CEE exam admit card of the Indian Army contains the following facts of the examination:

Name and roll number

Date and time of exam

Time of reporting

Location of examination

Category for which you are applying

Important facts of exam day

If one finds error in the Agniveer hall ticket, they have to inform the recruitment authorities immediately.

Which documents are required for Agniveer CEE exam 2026

In order to give identity verification on the Agniveer CEE exam, candidates have to carry the admit card and government-issued photo identity proof to the exam centre. Identity proof accepted by the Indian Army are the following:

Aadhaar card

PAN card

Voter ID Card

Driving licence

Passport

Candidates won’t be able to get admitted to the exam hall if they don’t bring the admit card and valid identity proof.

What is the Indian Army Agniveer recruitment process

Agniveer recruitment is one of the wide recruitment drives of the Indian Army for many categories under the Agnipath scheme. Candidates have to go through the following selection steps:

Common Entrance Exam (CEE)

Physical fitness test

Physical measurement test

Medical examination

Final merit preparation

Candidates who qualify in written exam will be called for further tests as per their category based on merit.

Why is the Agniveer CEE exam important

Agniveer recruitment for the Indian Army is one of the biggest recruitment drives of the entire defence in the country. Through this recruitment drive, eligible candidates are selected to serve the Indian Army for a short-term period under the Agnipath scheme. As the exam date is approaching, candidates should complete the revision and login credentials and keep checking the official Indian Army recruitment website to stay updated about the release of the Agniveer hall ticket, exam instructions and reporting time.

The Indian Army will be announcing the results on exam dates and city intimations in the coming days.

Also Read: INI CET 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon at aiimsexams.ac.in: Check Download Steps, Exam Time And Important Instructions