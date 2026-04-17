ISC Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Direct Link at results.cisce.org, Steps to Download through DigiLocker and UMANG

The ISC Class 12 result 2026 is about to be announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations. All students who appeared for the board exams are waiting for the result, which is expected to be declared by the end of April or early May as per the trend. After the result is declared, the students can check the result online on the respective official websites and can also download the digital marksheets from DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

When will ISC Class 12 result 2026 be declared

According to the information available so far, the ISC Class 12 Result 2026 will be announced in the last week of April. The probable date is April 30. The result will be announced only after the evaluation process is over. However, there is a possibility that the result may be declared in early May if there is a delay in verification or evaluation.

Where to check ISC Class 12 result 2026 online

You can check your result on the official CISCE website: cisce.org/results.cisce.org These websites will have the result link when it becomes active. So, you need to be sure about your login credentials.

How to check ISC Class 12 result 2026 online

To check the result, follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official CISCE website

Click on the ISC Result 2026 link.

Enter Unique ID, Index Number and CAPTCHA.

Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Download and print the scorecard

It is advised to save the result for future use.

How to download ISC 12th marksheet 2026 through DigiLocker and UMANG

Not only from the official website but also from DigiLocker and the UMANG app, students can also download their marksheet.

Through DigiLocker:

Log in to DigiLocker

Click Education

Click CISCE board

Enter required details

Click download marksheet.

Through UMANG App:

Open UMANG app

Login/register

Type CISCE, choose ISC Result 2026

Enter details to view result

This will be handy, particularly when the official website receives huge traffic.

What details are mentioned in ISC Class 12 result 2026

The scorecard will contain: Student’s name Unique ID and index number Marks obtained in each subject Total marks out of Result status (pass/fail) Students are advised to cross-check all the details and forward any possible error to their respective school authorities.

What are the minimum marks to pass ISC Class 12 exam 2026

To pass the ISC Class 12 examination, students need to pass with the minimum marks in each subject, i.e., 33 per cent marks. By achieving the minimum criteria, the exam will be passed and the student will qualify for higher education.

What courses are available after the ISC Class 12 results in 2026

Students will have several options to choose from after the results are out as follows: BA, BSc and BCom; CUET, JEE, NEET and other entrance exams Skill-based courses and professional courses Students are advised to keep an eye on official websites for any updates on result declaration. Likewise, they should also keep an eye on notifications for any further instructions.

Proper planning after the result is out will help them make the right choice regarding their higher education and future career.