JENPAS UG 2025: WBJEEB Released WB ANM, GNM Result 2025, Direct Link to Download

JENPAS UG 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has recently released the Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing & Midwifery (GNM) examination results 2025. Candidates can now check their WB ANM, GNM result 2025 through the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, using their application number and date of birth.
How to Download JENPAS UG 2025 Rank Card?
- Visit the official website.
- Click on the ‘WB ANM, GNM Rank Card’.
- Enter the login credentials.
- Download the rank card and print it out for future use.
Direct Link to Download JENPAS UG Rank Card 2025: Click Here
