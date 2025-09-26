Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Allotment Result OUT | Direct Link to Download

Jharkhand NEET UG Round 2 Counselling: The Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, Jharkhand, has released the Jharkhand NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment results on their official website. Candidates who have applied for the admission round can download the allotment letter through the official website Welcome to J.C.E.C.E.B for admission to MBBS, BDS, and BHMS programmes at government, government-aided, and private institutions.

Jharkhand NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result: Reporting Date

Candidates who have been allotted seats in Jharkhand medical colleges across the state through the Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 round 2 seat allotment must report to their respective institutions for document verification between September 26 and 30, 2025.

How to Download Jharkhand NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result?

Visit the official website Welcome to J.C.E.C.E.B .

Open the Notifications Bar.

Click on the “ Provisional Seat Allotment List for 2nd Round.”

The Jharkhand NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result appears on the screen.

Download it for future use.

Direct Link to download Jharkhand NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result- Click Here