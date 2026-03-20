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Home > Education News > MJPRU Odd Semester Result 2026 Released: Direct Link at Official Website

MJPRU Odd Semester Result 2026 Released: Direct Link at Official Website

The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) has announced the results of the odd semester examination 2025-26.

MJPRU Odd Semester Result 2026
MJPRU Odd Semester Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 20, 2026 15:39:17 IST

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MJPRU Odd Semester Result 2026 Released: Direct Link at Official Website

The Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) has announced the results of the odd semester examination 2025-26. Students of all the undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses can check their scorecard on the official website. 

The results are declared for multiple disciplines so that students can check the results of their recently conducted semester exam.

Which courses are included in the MJPRU result 2026

The results of undergraduate courses such as BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, and BCA are released. The results of postgraduate courses such as MA, MSc, and MCom are also released. 

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The results of professional and specialized courses such as LLB and BA LLB, as well as a few medical and diploma courses, are also declared. The candidates of all these courses can check their outcome.

Where to check the MJPRU result 2026

The result of MJPRU can be checked through the official university website, which has published the scorecard online. Candidates have to go through only the official website and not the other social media pages where the official result may be posted. There is a chance of misinformation.

How to download the MJPRU result 2026 online

The result can be checked and downloaded by following these steps:

  • First, go to the official website of MJPRU: mjpruiums. in 
  • Then, click on the Results or Examination” page on the homepage 
  • Choose your course and your academic session (2025-26)
  • Enter your roll number or the registration number 
  • Then, click to check the result
  • Download the marksheet and keep it for future reference

It is advisable to keep a copy of the result as it is required for various academic and professional purposes in the future.

What details are mentioned on the MJPRU scorecard

The MJPRU result sheet has a lot of academic information attached. Students should carefully read their name, roll number, course of study, semester, subject-wise marks, total marks, percentage, and result.

Any mismatch in the result should be brought to the notice of the university authorities immediately.

Why is the MJPRU result 2026 important for students

The declaration of semester results plays a key role in a student’s academic progression. It determines eligibility for the next semester, higher studies, or professional opportunities.

Students who have cleared their exams can proceed with the next phase of their academic journey, while those who face issues may need to explore revaluation or supplementary options, depending on university guidelines.

What should students do after checking the results

When the result has been downloaded, students should carefully look at the information mentioned in the marksheet. It is also advisable to keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

In case of any problem, students may contact the examination department of the university. 

Also, candidates must check the official website regularly for any updates about supplementary exams, revaluation, or any other information.

Now that the result has been declared, students can check the official website for any updates and also plan their next academic move.

Also Read: Kerala University Result 2026 Out: Check UG, PG Semester Results Online 
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Tags: MJPRUMJPRU resultMJPRU result 2026MJPRU scorecard downloadMJPRU UG PG result 2026

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MJPRU Odd Semester Result 2026 Released: Direct Link at Official Website
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MJPRU Odd Semester Result 2026 Released: Direct Link at Official Website
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