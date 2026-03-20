Kerala University Result 2026 Out: Check UG, PG Semester Results Online

The Kerala University result 2026 has been declared for various UG and PG courses. Students can check their Kerala University result 2026 online for the semester examination.

The Results are available for the following courses:

Bachelor of Arts (BA)

Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)

Bachelor of Science (BSc)

Master of Arts (MA)

Which programmes are available in Kerala University result 2026

The Kerala University result 2026 is available for the following results: BA and BCom 2nd semester and 4th semester exam, BSc 6th semester exams.

The Examination were conducted around June 2025, and the results are declared and available for online checking. Results may be declared in multiple phases for other programmes.

Where to check Kerala University result 2026

Students can check Kerala University results 2026 online on the official examination portal. Results are declared in PDF format, and they will show the registration numbers of passing candidates. Only the official website is to be used for checking result. Do not use any third-party websites.

How to check Kerala University result 2026 online

Students can follow these steps to download their results



Open the official website



Click on the results tab on the home page



Open the relevant course and semester link



The PDF result will open on the screen



Find your registration number in the list



Save/Download the file for any further reference

It is recommended to make a copy of the result for documentation purposes.

What details are mentioned in the Kerala University result PDF

The Kerala University result PDF will mainly contain the registration numbers of the students who have qualified for the examination. As the result is not in individual scorecard format, students need to be careful and look for their registration number in the list.

If your registration number is available in the PDF, then it means that you have successfully qualified for the examination.

Can students apply for the revaluation of Kerala University results

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation or scrutiny. Candidates need to submit the prescribed application form and required fee to the Controller of Examinations, Kerala University, within the specified time limit.

Revaluation is an opportunity given to the student, where their answer sheet will be rechecked, and any discrepancies will be rectified.

What other course results are expected from Kerala University

Apart from the current result, students of Master of Science (MSc), Master of Commerce (MCom), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Bachelor of Laws (LLB), and Master of Physical Education and Sports (MPES) can also expect the release of their results very soon.

Generally, the results are released in phases as per the completion of the evaluation of various courses. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for the results that are yet to be released and other pending notifications.

Now that the results have been released, students need to carefully check the details and take the next steps in terms of their academics, including applying for revaluation, if required.

Also Read: UP Scholarship 2026 Status: Direct Link, Steps to Check at Official Website