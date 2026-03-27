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Home > Education News > MP Board Class 12 Result 2026: Check Expected Date, Direct Link, How to Download Scorecard

MP Board Class 12 Result 2026: Check Expected Date, Direct Link, How to Download Scorecard

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) is expected to announce the MP Board Class 12 result 2026.

MP Board Class 12 Result 2026
MP Board Class 12 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 27, 2026 12:44:21 IST

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MP Board Class 12 Result 2026: Check Expected Date, Direct Link, How to Download Scorecard

The MP Board Class 12 result 2026 is set to be declared soon by the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE), As soon as the result is announced, the students will be able to check their score cards from the official websites.

The board has not notified the result date yet, but based on the previous patterns, the MPBSE result will be announced in the first or second week of May. The students should keep their login credentials handy and check the official sites for the results.

When will the MP Board Class 12 result 2026 be declared

The MP Board Class 12 result 2026 is due to be announced by the MPBSE in the month of May. Last year, the MPBSE released the Class 12 results on May 6, 2025. 

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Before that, the MPBSE announced the Class 12 results sometime between late April and early May. So the MPBSE results for Class 12 may be announced in the same time period this year. The students can check the MP Board Class 12 result 2026 from the official websites, mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

How to check the MP Board Class 12 result 2026 easily

After accessing the official website, the students will have to click on the result link, enter their roll number and application number, and submit the details.

The result will be displayed on the screen. The students can download and print the results for future reference. Likewise, the students can check the results from third-party portals and download the results by entering their login credentials.

What details will be mentioned in the MPBSE Class 12 result 2026

The MPBSE Class 12 result will have information such as student name, roll number, parents name, subject-wise marks, marks, percentage, grade and result are given in the result.

Students are advised to verify the information carefully after downloading the scorecard. If any mistake appears in the result, then the student should immediately inform his/her school for correction.

What is the exam timeline for MP Board Class 12 2026

The MP Board Class 12 exams were held from 17 February to 3 March 2026. The evaluation is underway, which will be followed by result verification and preparation. The board has released the schedule for the second examinations.

The second examinations will be held from 7 May to 25 May 2026 for those students who wish to boost their scores or didn’t clear any subjects.

What should students keep in mind

The students are advised to regularly check the official website for any updates about the result declaration. It is also advisable to keep multiple options for results in case of a website slowdown due to heavy traffic. 

As the result declaration is near, students are advised to stay calm and download the scorecard as soon as it is released.

Also Read: AP High Court Recruitment 2026 Notification Out: Check Eligibility, Selection Process, How To Apply

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Tags: MP Board Class 12 result 2026MP Board result 2026MP Board result dateMPBSEMPBSE 12th marksheet downloadMPBSE 12th result

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MP Board Class 12 Result 2026: Check Expected Date, Direct Link, How to Download Scorecard

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MP Board Class 12 Result 2026: Check Expected Date, Direct Link, How to Download Scorecard

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MP Board Class 12 Result 2026: Check Expected Date, Direct Link, How to Download Scorecard
MP Board Class 12 Result 2026: Check Expected Date, Direct Link, How to Download Scorecard
MP Board Class 12 Result 2026: Check Expected Date, Direct Link, How to Download Scorecard
MP Board Class 12 Result 2026: Check Expected Date, Direct Link, How to Download Scorecard

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