NIFT 2026 Exam: How to Download Admit Card, Shift Timings And Exam Day Guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFTEE) 2026 on February 8, 2026.

Published: February 7, 2026 15:55:54 IST

The Stage 1 test will be held in offline mode across exam centres in India, with candidates appearing for different components of the examination in computer-based and paper-based formats.

The entrance exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by NIFT for the 2026–27 academic session.

What is the reporting time and exam schedule for NIFT 2026?

Candidates must report to their allotted exam centres by 8 AM, while entry gates will close at 9:30 AM. The examination will begin at 10 AM.

The Stage 1 test will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1, from 10 AM to 1 PM, will be held in computer-based mode, while Shift 2, from 3 PM to 6:30 PM, will be conducted as a paper-based test.

Which tests are conducted under NIFT Stage 1?

The NIFT Stage 1 examination includes two components. The General Ability Test (GAT) will be conducted in computer-based mode, while the Creative Ability Test (CAT) will be held in pen-and-paper format.

These tests are part of the selection process for programmes such as BDes, BFTech, MDes, MFTech, and MFM.

What documents must candidates carry to the exam centre?

Candidates must carry their NIFT Admit Card 2026 along with a valid original photo identity proof to the examination centre. Entry will not be permitted without these documents.

In addition, candidates must bring two passport-size photographs for pasting on the attendance sheet.

What items are allowed inside the NIFT exam hall?

Only essential items are permitted inside the exam hall. These include a transparent personal water bottle, ballpoint pen, pencil, eraser, ruler kept in a transparent pouch, and an A4-sized transparent acrylic board.

Electronic devices and prohibited items will not be allowed inside the examination centre.

How can candidates download the NIFT Admit Card 2026?

The NTA released the NIFT Admit Card 2026 on February 4. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website by logging in with their application number and password.

The admit card contains details such as exam centre address, reporting time, course applied for, and important exam-day instructions.

What happens after the NIFT 2026 Stage 1 exam?

After the exam, the NTA will release the provisional answer key for NIFT Stage 1 and open the objection window. Candidates will be able to challenge the answers within the specified timeline. The dates for the answer key release will be announced after the examination.

Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre well in advance and carefully follow all instructions mentioned on the admit card.

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 3:55 PM IST
