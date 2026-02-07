SAIL Recruitment 2025 Admit Card Out For Management Trainee Posts, Check Vacancies, How to Download Admit Card

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released the admit cards for the Management Trainee (Technical) recruitment examination for the 2025–26 hiring cycle.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the recruitment process can now download their hall tickets from SAIL’s official website at sail.co.in.

The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination and contains key details such as the exam date, venue, reporting time, and candidate information. Aspirants are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading the document.

When can candidates download the SAIL admit card?

As per the official notification, the SAIL Management Trainee admit card 2026 will remain available for download on the official website until February 23, 2026. Candidates are encouraged to download and print the hall ticket well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.

The computer-based examination for the Management Trainee (Technical) posts is scheduled to be conducted on February 23, 2026, across designated exam centres.

How many vacancies are available under SAIL Recruitment 2025?

Through this recruitment drive, SAIL aims to fill 124 vacancies for the post of Management Trainee (Technical). The openings are spread across multiple engineering disciplines, including Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Metallurgy, Chemical, Instrumentation Engineering, and Computer and Information Technology.

What salary will selected candidates receive?

Candidates appointed as Management Trainees (Technical) will receive a basic pay of Rs 50,000 per month during the training period, under a pay scale of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000. After successful completion of training, candidates will be designated as Assistant Managers in the E1 grade, with a revised pay scale ranging from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,80,000 per month.

How to download the SAIL Management Trainee admit card 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to access their admit card:

Visit the official website of the Steel Authority of India Limited at sail.co.in

Click on the ‘Careers’ section available on the homepage

Select the Management Trainee (Technical) Recruitment 2025, Admit Card link

Enter login details such as roll number, along with date of birth or registered mobile number

Submit the details to view the admit card

Download and take a printout for future reference

What is the selection process for SAIL Management Trainee posts?

The selection process primarily includes a computer-based test. Depending on organisational requirements, shortlisted candidates may also be called for additional assessment stages such as group discussions or interviews. Final selection will be based on performance across all applicable stages, as outlined in the official recruitment notification.

