NEET UG 2026 Registration Open: Check Fees, Documents, How to Fill NEET Application Form At neet.nta.nic.in Step‑by‑Step Guide Here

The NEET UG 2026 registration process is expected to begin soon, allowing aspiring medical students to fill out the application form online at the official portal, neet.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to open the application window this week. The NEET UG 2026 exam is scheduled for May 3, 2026, the first Sunday of May.

Last year, the registration process for NEET UG began on February 7, and the exam was conducted in May. This year, students are advised to keep their academic and personal documents ready to ensure a smooth registration process.

Earlier, on January 5, the NTA issued a notice requesting candidates to update their Aadhaar details. T

he updated Aadhaar ensures ease of verification, smooth registration, and strengthens the integrity of the examination process. The official NEET UG 2026 syllabus was also uploaded on January 10.

Which Documents are needed for NEET UG 2026 Registration

Candidates must ensure that the following documents are accurate, valid, and updated before starting the registration:

Aadhaar Card – Must include correct name, date of birth, gender, photograph, address, and biometric details (if applicable).

UDID Card – Required for PwBD candidates and must be valid with updated details.

Category Certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) – Must be issued by the competent authority and valid for NEET registration.

Candidates applying for NEET UG 2026 registration must have a valid mobile number and email ID, class 10 and 12 marks and percentages, an ID proof such as Aadhaar card, passport, or ration card, and a credit/debit card or net banking facility for fee payment.

Candidates filling the NEET UG 2026 application form must keep the following documents ready: a passport-size photograph, a postcard-size photograph, left and right-hand finger and thumb impressions, and signature.

Students are advised to complete any necessary updates well in advance to avoid delays or rejection during the registration process.

How to Fill NEET UG 2026 Application

Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the registration link

Select New Registration and enter all required personal and academic details

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fee online

Review all details, then click Submit and save the confirmation page

The NEET UG 2026 application form and registration link will be available soon at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly to stay updated on registration dates and important announcements.

