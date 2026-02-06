CBSE CTET 2026 Admit Card Out: Check Steps to Download Exam Hall Ticket And Key Details

The Central Board of School Education (CBSE) has released the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 on its official website. The exam is scheduled to be held on 07-08 February 2026.

Candidates who have applied can now check their exam city details and download the admit card using their Enrollment Number, Registration Number, or Date of Birth by logging into the official portal. A direct download link is also provided below for convenience.

What are the Important Dates for CTET 2026

The application process for CTET February 2026 began on 27 November 2025, and the last date to apply online was 18 December 2025, which was also the last date for fee payment.

Candidates were allowed to make corrections in their application forms between 23 and 26 December 2025, while the complete form submission window was open from 27 to 30 December 2025.

The CTET exam is scheduled for 07-08 February 2026, and the exam city details were made available on 23 January 2026. The admit card was released on 05 February 2026 and is available for download now. The result date will be announced soon.

How much is the Application Fee for CTET 2026

For Paper-I, the application fee is Rs 1000 for General and OBC candidates, while SC, ST, and PWD candidates are required to pay Rs 500.

For candidates appearing in both papers, the fee is Rs 1200 for General and OBC candidates, and Rs 600 for SC, ST, and PWD candidates. The payment can be made online through Debit Card, Credit Card, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Card, or Mobile Wallet.

Who can be eligible for the CTET 2026

For Level-1 (Class 1-5), candidates must have passed 12th standard along with a D.Ed, JBT, or B.El.Ed, or B.Ed qualification. For Level-2 (Class 6-8), candidates are required to have a Graduation degree along with B.Ed or B.El.Ed qualification.

How to Check & Download CTET February 2026 Admit Card

Visit the official CTET website.

Navigate to the Admit Card / Candidate Login section.

Click on CTET February Admit Card 2026.

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth / Password.

Fill in the security code/captcha shown on the screen.

Click Submit / Login.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Check all details carefully, including name, exam date, shift, center, and paper.

Download the admit card and take a clear printout for exam day.

Candidates are advised to keep their admit card safe and carry it to the exam centre along with a valid photo ID.

Also Read: SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Answer Key 2026 Released: Steps to Download & Raise Objections