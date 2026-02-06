LIVE TV
Home > Education > SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Answer Key 2026 Released: Steps to Download & Raise Objections

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Answer Key 2026 Released: Steps to Download & Raise Objections

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the answer key for the Delhi Police Head Constable exam.

Staff Selection Commission
Staff Selection Commission

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 6, 2026 17:15:21 IST

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Answer Key 2026 Released: Steps to Download & Raise Objections

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the answer key for the Delhi Police Head Constable and Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO) 2025 examinations on its website, ssc.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared for these exams can now download the answer key, along with the question paper and response sheet, to review their performance.

This allows candidates to estimate their tentative scores and check for any discrepancies before the declaration of the final result.

The Delhi Police Head Constable examination was conducted from January 7 to January 12, 2026, at multiple exam centres across the country, while the AWO/TPO exam took place from January 15 to January 21, 2026.

Both exams were held in a computer-based format, ensuring a smooth and standardized evaluation process.

Candidates can raise objections against the tentative answer key until January 7, 2026, by 6 pm. A fee of Rs. 50 per question applies for raising objections.

It is important to note that the sequence of questions and the order of answer options in the released answer key and response sheets may differ from the actual exam.

Steps To Download the SSC Delhi Police Answer Key 2026

  • Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in.
  • Log in using your registration number and password.
  • Click on the link provided for the answer key.
  • Download the answer key, question paper, and response sheet.
  • Save the documents for future reference.

How to Raise Objections Against the Answer Key

  • Log in to the SSC portal using your registration number and password.
  • Click on the link for raising objections.
  • Select the question number(s) you want to challenge.
  • Provide a valid justification for each objection.
  • Pay the objection fee of Rs. 50 per question online.
  • Submit your objections before the deadline on February 7, 2026. 
  • Objections submitted after the deadline or in offline mode will not be accepted.

Along with the answer key, SSC has released the question papers and response sheets to help candidates verify their answers thoroughly.

Candidates are advised to check the official SSC website regularly for updates on the final answer key, results, and other notifications related to the Delhi Police Head Constable and AWO/TPO examinations 2025.

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 5:00 PM IST
SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Answer Key 2026 Released: Steps to Download & Raise Objections

QUICK LINKS