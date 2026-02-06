LIVE TV
Home > Education > Indian Navy SSC 2026 Recruitment: Number of Vacancies, Eligibility, and How to Apply Step-By-Step Guide Here

The Indian Navy has opened registrations for the Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer recruitment 2026 for courses commencing in January 2027.

Published: February 6, 2026 15:49:17 IST

The Indian Navy has opened registrations for the Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer recruitment 2026 for courses commencing in January 2027 at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala.

The eligible candidates can submit their forms online at joinindiannavy.gov.in until February 24, 2026. Notably, no application fee is being charged.

How many vacancies are there in Indian Navy SSC 2026?

This recruitment drive aims to fill 260 vacancies across the Executive, Technical, and Education branches. The Executive branch has the highest number of openings, including:

  • 76 posts for SSC General Service (GS/X)
  • 18 posts for Air Traffic Controller (ATC)
  • 20 posts for Naval Air Operations Officer (NAOO)
  • 26 posts for SSC Pilot
  • 10 posts for SSC Logistics

The Technical branch includes 42 vacancies in the Engineering Branch (GS), 38 posts in the Electrical Branch (GS), along with eight posts each for Submarine Technical (Engineering) and Submarine Technical (Electrical).

Meanwhile, the Education branch will recruit 15 officers under this cycle.

What is the age eligibility for Indian Navy SSC 2026?

As per official norms, applicants must be born between July 2, 2002, and July 1, 2008. Age relaxation for SSC officers will be applicable according to existing government rules.

How does SSC eligibility differ by branch?

Educational qualifications differ depending on the post applied for. Most Executive branch roles require a BE or B.Tech degree with at least 60 percent marks. For ATC, NAOO, and SSC Pilot candidates must also have secured 60 percent marks in Class 10 and Class 12, including English.

For SSC Logistics, eligible qualifications include BE, B.Tech, MBA, MCA, M.Sc (IT), B.Sc, B.Com, or B.Sc (IT) along with a postgraduate diploma in Finance, with first-class marks.

Applicants to the Technical branch must hold a BE or B. Tech degrees in specified engineering streams, while Education branch candidates should possess M.Sc or B.E./B.Tech./M.Tech degrees in relevant disciplines.

How to Apply for the Indian Navy SSC Officer 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to apply:

  • Visit joinindiannavy.gov.in and log in
  • Click on the “SSC Officer January 2027” link
  • Complete registration with valid personal and academic details
  • Fill out the application form and upload the required documents
  • Review and submit the form before the deadline

What are the Key Dates and Selection Process?

The application process began on January 24, 2026, and the online application window closes on February 24, 2026. Details regarding the examination schedule will be announced separately.

Admit cards will be released before the exam, and all result updates will be published on the official Indian Navy website.

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 3:49 PM IST
QUICK LINKS