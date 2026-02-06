UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026: Face Authentication Mandatory, Attempt Rules Revised

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has introduced a series of major changes to the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026, including mandatory face authentication at exam centres and stricter eligibility rules for candidates already appointed to certain services. The revised guidelines were announced through an official notification released on Thursday.

As per the notification, the UPSC has announced 933 vacancies for the 2026 recruitment cycle, including 33 posts reserved for persons with benchmark disability.

The Civil Services Preliminary Examination will be held on May 24, 2026, while the application process is currently underway. The last date to apply is February 24, 2026.

What are the major updates in the UPSC rules?

One of the most significant updates is the introduction of mandatory digital face authentication at examination venues. The UPSC said the move is aimed at ensuring a secure, transparent, and smooth examination process.

“All candidates will be required to undergo face authentication at the examination venue mandatorily,” the commission stated, advising aspirants to report well in advance for identity verification and frisking.

Candidates have been strongly encouraged to use their Aadhaar card as the primary identity document to enable seamless verification.

How do the revised UPSC rules affect serving officers?

The notification also outlines strict eligibility restrictions for candidates who have already secured positions through previous civil services examinations.

Candidates currently serving in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) or the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) will not be eligible to appear for the UPSC CSE 2026.

If a candidate is appointed to the IAS or IFS after qualifying for the preliminary exam, they will not be allowed to appear for the main examination.

Similarly, candidates appointed after the commencement of the main exam but before the declaration of results will not be considered for allocation under CSE 2026.

Candidates already selected or appointed to the Indian Police Service (IPS) will not be eligible to be allocated the same service again through CSE 2026.

However, IPS or Central Services Group ‘A’ officers allotted through CSE 2026 may appear for CSE 2027, subject to a one-time exemption from joining training.

How has the application process changed?

The UPSC has introduced 12 key changes across the application and selection process. The online application has been redesigned into four modules, including the generation of a Universal Registration Number (URN), which will serve as a permanent identifier for candidates.

Applicants must upload a photograph and capture a live photograph via webcam, upload scanned copies of three signatures, and complete Aadhaar-based verification. Once submitted, applications cannot be corrected or withdrawn.

The commission has also reduced the time window for submitting representations on question papers and answer keys from seven days to five days.

Which certificates are mandatory under revised UPSC rules?

OBC candidates must submit a non-creamy layer certificate based on income for the financial years 2022–2023, 2023–2024, and 2024–2025, issued on or after April 1, 2025. Similar date rules apply for EWS certificates.

UPSC officials have advised candidates to carefully review the revised guidelines, as non-compliance may lead to rejection, and no changes will be allowed after submission.

