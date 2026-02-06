Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live Update: PM Modi’s Message to Exam Warriors on Dreams and Action

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with students, teachers, and parents during the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, urging students to dream big while grounding their ambitions in action, discipline, and lifelong learning.

What did PM Modi focus on at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026?

During the interaction, PM Modi stressed that dreaming is essential, but dreams alone are not enough. He said meaningful success comes only when aspirations are supported by consistent action, balanced living, and curiosity-driven learning. Education, he noted, should focus on overall life development rather than being limited to marks and ranks.

Why was Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Held?

The session was held as CBSE, ISC, and various state board examinations drew closer, a time when students often experience heightened pressure and anxiety related to performance and expectations.

How was the students’ participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026?

This year’s edition saw participation from students across the country, including Devmogra in Gujarat, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Raipur in Chhattisgarh, and Guwahati in Assam, reflecting the programme’s nationwide reach.

What did PM Modi caution students about?

PM Modi cautioned against viewing education as a burden or treating examinations as the ultimate goal. He said learning should be approached with full involvement, warning that fragmented or half-hearted education does not ensure success. Life, he reminded students, is larger than exams, and true growth happens beyond classrooms and answer sheets.

How Balance, skills, and knowledge lead to success

Explaining how students can achieve holistic growth, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of balance between studies, rest, hobbies, and skill-building. He warned that focusing excessively on one area while ignoring others can lead to failure.

He also emphasised that life skills and professional skills must develop together, calling them equally important. According to him, skills begin with knowledge and cannot be built without studying, observing, and applying what one learns.

PM Modi further underlined the role of teachers in shaping students beyond academic scores. He said good teachers focus on overall development rather than teaching only what is necessary to clear exams, helping students grow intellectually and personally.

Reiterating his message, the Prime Minister said education should empower individuals to improve themselves and their lives, not confine them to marks alone.

(Inputs from ANI)

