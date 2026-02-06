GATE 2026 Exam Begins February 7: Check Schedule, Shifts and Key Guidelines

LIVE TV
The IIT Guwahati will conduct GATE 2026 from February 7 to 15 in two daily shifts. The exam will be held in CBT mode across the country for 30 test papers.

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 6, 2026 13:05:27 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will begin the GATE 2026 examination on February 7, 2026. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 will be conducted over four days, February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, in two shifts each day.

The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various centres in the country. A total of 30 test papers will be conducted, and candidates are allowed to appear for one or two papers, as per the official guidelines.

What is the GATE 2026 Exam Schedule and Shift Timings?

The GATE 2026 exam will be conducted in two shifts daily. The forenoon shift will run from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, while the afternoon shift will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

On February 7, the forenoon session will be conducted for AG, ES, GG, IN, MA, MN, TF, XE, and XL, while the afternoon session will be held for AE, BT, CH, CY, GE, PH, and XH.

On February 8, CS-1 and ST will be conducted in the forenoon shift, whereas CS-2, EY, NM, and PE will take place in the afternoon shift.

The exam will resume on February 14, with CE-1, EE, and PI scheduled in the forenoon session and BM, CE-2, ME, and MT in the afternoon session. On the final day, February 15, the EC paper will be held in the forenoon shift, while AR and DA will be conducted in the afternoon shift.

What will be the GATE 2026 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme?

The GATE 2026 question paper will consist of 65 questions carrying a total of 100 marks, to be attempted within 3 hours. The paper will include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

Negative marking will apply only to MCQs. For each incorrect 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted, while 2/3 marks will be deducted for each incorrect 2-mark MCQ. There is no negative marking for MSQs and NAT questions.

What will be the GATE 2026 Exam Day Guidelines?

Candidates appearing for the GATE 2026 exam must strictly follow the exam-day guidelines. They are required to carry their GATE admit card to the examination centre and should verify all details on it beforehand.

Candidates will be allowed to enter and occupy their allotted seats 40 minutes before the scheduled start of the exam. They can log in and read instructions on the computer screen 20 minutes before the examination begins.

Electronic items such as mobile phones, calculators, smart watches, Bluetooth devices, wallets, books, papers, loose sheets, and communication devices are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. Candidates found in possession of any such items will be disqualified, irrespective of usage.

A scribble pad will be provided for rough work, and candidates must write their name and registration number on it before use.

Also Read: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi engages with students across India

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 12:16 PM IST
