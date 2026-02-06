LIVE TV
delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean
delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean
Home > Education > Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi engages with students across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his interaction with students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 on Friday, February 6.

Pariksha Pe Charcha (Photo: ANI)
Pariksha Pe Charcha (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: February 6, 2026 11:00:29 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, February 6, began his interaction with students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, underlining the importance of balance, self-belief, and stress-free learning ahead of the board examination season. 

The ninth edition of the annual programme started at 10 am and was broadcast live across multiple platforms.

This year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 saw record participation, with over 4.5 crore registrations from students, parents, and teachers across India, surpassing the Guinness World Record set in 2025.

The initiative continues to focus on reducing exam stress and promoting a healthy approach towards studies.

What did PM Modi say about marks and skills at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026?

Responding to a student’s question on whether marks matter more than skills, PM Modi said both must grow together. He stressed that studies, skills, and hobbies should progress in balance, adding that this equilibrium plays a crucial role in overall development.

Why did PM Modi ask students to prioritise board exams at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026?

During the interaction, the Prime Minister advised students to focus primarily on board examinations, calling competitive exams a byproduct of strong board exam preparation. He said deeper involvement in studies naturally improves focus and understanding.

What advice did PM Modi give on learning patterns at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026?

PM Modi highlighted that every student has a unique way of learning. He urged students to trust their own study patterns while remaining open to suggestions from parents and teachers. Understanding one’s own rhythm, he said, is the first step towards effective learning.

What did PM Modi say about teachers and the pace of learning at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026?

Speaking about the role of teachers, PM Modi said educators should remain just one step ahead of their students. He added that learning becomes easier and less stressful when teachers adapt to students’ pace and needs.

How is Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 different from previous editions?

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 is being held simultaneously from five locations, the Prime Minister’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi, along with centres in Devmogra (Gujarat), Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), and Guwahati (Assam).

This year’s themes include Make Exams a Celebration, Contribution of Our Freedom Fighters, Save the Environment, and Clean India. The programme is being telecast on Doordarshan, the Prime Minister’s YouTube channel, the Ministry of Education’s digital platforms, and multiple OTT services.

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 10:51 AM IST
