School Headlines (February 6, 2026): PM Modi To Interact With Students At Pariksha Pe Charcha, When, Where And How To Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers, and parents during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 on February 6, continuing the government’s annual initiative to address exam-related stress among students.

The ninth edition of the flagship programme will be broadcast live across multiple platforms from 10 am, reaching millions of viewers nationwide.

What is the time and date for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026?

According to official information, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 will begin at 10 am on February 6. This year’s edition has witnessed unprecedented participation, with more than 4.50 crore registrations, including over 4.19 crore students, along with teachers and parents.

The growing numbers highlight the programme’s relevance among India’s school-going population during the examination season.

What will be New in Pariksha pe Charcha 2026?

For the first time, Pariksha Pe Charcha is being held in a multi-city format, moving beyond a single venue. Prime Minister Modi has already interacted with students from diverse locations, including Devmogra (Gujarat), Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Guwahati (Assam), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), and Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

The expanded format aims to reflect regional diversity and bring forward student voices from different parts of the country.

In a message shared ahead of the event, the Prime Minister described the interactions as refreshing and focused on promoting stress-free examinations, effective learning habits, and mental well-being.

Where to Watch Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live

Students and parents who could not attend the interaction in person can watch Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 live through multiple official platforms.

The programme will be telecast on DD National, DD News, DD India, and broadcast on All India Radio (MW and FM). Live streaming will also be available on the Prime Minister’s Office YouTube channel, Ministry of Education platforms, and MyGov.in.

Schools across the country have been advised to arrange live screenings for students from Class 6 onwards, ensuring wider access.

What Students Can Expect in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026?

Pariksha Pe Charcha remains one of the most anticipated student engagement initiatives, offering practical guidance on exam stress management, time management, study techniques, and emotional resilience.

During the live session, Prime Minister Modi will respond to student questions and share motivational insights under the Exam Warriors initiative.

As board and competitive exams approach, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 is expected to provide reassurance and encouragement to students preparing for crucial academic milestones.

