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Home > Education News > NIFTEE 2026 Result Declared: Download Stage 1 Scorecard, Check Shortlist Details

NIFTEE 2026 Result Declared: Download Stage 1 Scorecard, Check Shortlist Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NIFTEE 2026 Stage 1 result on March 20, 2026.

NIFTEE 2026 Result
NIFTEE 2026 Result

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 20, 2026 16:17:19 IST

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NIFTEE 2026 Result Declared: Download Stage 1 Scorecard, Check Shortlist Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NIFTEE 2026 Stage 1 result today, March 20. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their results from the official website.

The NIFTEE 2026 was conducted on February 8 for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes conducted by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) for the academic year 2026–27.

When was the NIFTEE 2026 Stage 1 exam conducted

The Stage 1 exam was held on February 8, 2026, in 129 centres in 97 cities all over the country. The exam is conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) or Paper-Based Test (PBT) mode as per the course.

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Candidates were given the option to appear in Hindi or English to ensure that candidates from all backgrounds have an opportunity to join the programme.

Which courses are covered under the NIFTEE Stage 1 result 2026

The NIFTEE 2026 result 2026 includes several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. They are as follows: Bachelor of Design (B.Des.)

  • Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B.F.Tech.) Master of Design (M.Des.) 
  • Master of Fashion Management (M.F.M.)
  • Master of Fashion Technology (M.F.Tech.)
  • Lateral Entry to B.Des. and B.F.Tech.

The final result of B.F.Tech. will be declared later as there is no Stage 2 for the programme.

How are candidates shortlisted for NIFTEE Stage 2

Candidates who have been selected will be admitted for Stage 2 of the selection process. The next round will be the following: Situation Test for B.Des., Personal Interview for M.Des., M.F.M., and M.F.Tech.

Studio Test and Interview for B.Des. Lateral Entry Technical Ability Test and Interview for B.F.Tech. Lateral Entry: The date of the Stage 2 examination will be published separately on the official website. 

What is the next step after the NIFTEE Stage 1 result

Candidates who have been shortlisted will move on to Stage 2 of the selection process. The next stage varies depending on the course:

  • Situation Test for B.Des.
  • Personal Interview for M.Des., M.F.M., and M.F.Tech.
  • Studio Test and Interview for B.Des. Lateral Entry
  • Technical Ability Test and Interview for B.F.Tech. Lateral Entry

The schedule for Stage 2 examinations will be announced separately on the official website.

How to check the NIFTEE Stage 1 result 2026

Candidates can download the result by following this procedure:

Students can download the results of NIFTEE 2026 Stage 1 by following the steps below:

  • Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/niftee
  • Click on “NIFTEE 2026 Stage 1 Result.”
  • Enter the application number and password
  • Click on submit
  • View and download the result

It is suggested to candidates the results for their future use.

What other important alerts have been issued by NTA

The agency also revealed that the candidature of two candidates was cancelled due to using unfair means in the exam. In case of any doubt regarding the result, candidates can call the NTA helpline number and write an email to the provided email address.

With the release of results for Stage 1, candidates are advised to frequently check the official portal for any updates regarding admission and the date of Stage 2.

Also Read: MJPRU Odd Semester Result 2026 Released: Direct Link at Official Website

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Tags: NIFTEE exam resultNIFTEE resultNIFTEE Stage 1 resultNIFTEE Stage 1 result 2026

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NIFTEE 2026 Result Declared: Download Stage 1 Scorecard, Check Shortlist Details

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NIFTEE 2026 Result Declared: Download Stage 1 Scorecard, Check Shortlist Details
NIFTEE 2026 Result Declared: Download Stage 1 Scorecard, Check Shortlist Details
NIFTEE 2026 Result Declared: Download Stage 1 Scorecard, Check Shortlist Details
NIFTEE 2026 Result Declared: Download Stage 1 Scorecard, Check Shortlist Details

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