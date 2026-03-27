NIOS ODE Result 2026 Declared: Check Class 10, 12 Scorecard at results.nios.ac.in

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the January 2026 ODE (On-Demand Examination) Result for Class 10 and Class 12 courses.

Candidates who appeared for the on-demand examination can now download the scorecard from the official website.

The January 2026 ODE exam was conducted from January 1 to January 15, 2026. The candidates were allowed to appear for exams at the time they were ready, as per the most flexible examination system.

What is the NIOS ODE Result 2026

The On-Demand Examination (ODE) provided by NIOS is an examination system that enables a flexible system for learners who follow a different study pattern.

It was introduced to support working people, individuals studying from a distance, and in situations where regular schooling is not possible, or their education is entirely different.

The preparation of this January’s results would be of great importance to the upcoming candidates who have plans for their future studies or career.

How to check NIOS ODE Result 2026 online

Candidates can check the result from the official NIOS result portal. They have to click on On-Demand Examination result and type in the enrolment number of 12 digits and the captcha code. Submit, and the result will be displayed below.

It is advised that the candidate download the result and print it from the result portal for future utilization.

What details will be shown in the NIOS ODE Scorecard 2026

Some of the important details that will be mentioned in the NIOS ODE scorecard 2026 are the following:

Candidate’s name

Enrolment number

Course (Class 10 and Class 12)

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Qualifying marks

The scorecard holds provisional marks until the official mark sheet is released.

Any discrepancy in the details has to be immediately reported to the respective NIOS regional centre.

What are the passing criteria for NIOS ODE exams

According to the NIOS guidelines, a student must achieve a minimum of 33 percent marks in every subject and pass a minimum of five subjects to pass the NIOS ODE examination.

The NIOS has laid down these criteria to maintain a minimum standard of academic excellence in the educational system.

What happens After NIOS ODE Result 2026

After the result is declared, NIOS will send the original mark sheet and certificates from its regional centres. Until then, the online result can be used as a provisional result for admissions and other purposes.

Students, in case they are not satisfied with the exam performance, can apply for rechecking or revaluation of their answer scripts. The process details are to be released soon on the official NIOS website.

What makes NIOS ODE popular

The On-Demand Examination system is growing in popularity because it is student-centric. NIOS has simplified the whole examination process by allowing students to take their exam at their convenience.

Now that the January 2026 results are out, students can move ahead with their academic pursuits with ease.

Also Read: MP Board Class 12 Result 2026: Check Expected Date, Direct Link, How to Download Scorecard