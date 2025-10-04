NTA JEE Main 2026 Registration: Check Latest Updates on Application Link for JEE Mains Paper 1 & 2, Exam Dates, Patterns

NTA JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency is soon to open the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 in October for admission to BTech, BArch, and BPharma programmes. Candidates are advised to keep their documents prepared in advance before the JEE Main 2026 application begins on the official website nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Mains 2026: Paper 1 & 2 Date

NTA will be conducting the JEE Mains 2026 exam in two sessions, session 1 in January 2026 and session 2 in April 2026. JEE Mains paper 1 is for BE and B.Tech, including subjects such as physics, chemistry, and mathematics. JEE Mains paper 2 is for BArch and BPlanning, which includes mathematics, aptitude test, and the third section will depend on the candidate’s choice.

JEE Mains 2026: Overview

Overview Details Event name Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 Notification Exam name Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Board name National Testing Agency (NTA) Academic year 2026-27 Official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Stream Engineering Sessions 1 2 Exam dates (tentative) Session 1: January 2026 Session 2: April 2026

JEE Mains 2026 Application Form: Release Date

The NTA has not yet released the JEE Mains 2026 Application form release date but it is expected to be released in October on the official website. Candidates will be able to register for the JEE Mains 2026 exam through the official website using their credentials.

Direct Link for JEE Mains 2026 Application Form: Notify Soon

JEE Mains 2026: Documents Required

Valid Aadhar card

Latest Photograph

Address Proff

Birth Certificate

Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID) for Specially-abled Candidates

JEE Mains 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Particulars Details Age limit No age limit Academic eligibility Class 12 or equivalent level Year of the qualifying Three consecutive years Class 12th subjects BE/BTech- Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry/ Biology/Biotechnology/ Technical Vocational Subjects B.Arch- Maths, Physics and Chemistry B.Plan- Maths Required 12th class percentage BTech in NITs/ IIITs/ GFTIs- 75% (general) or 65% (SC/ST) B.Arch/ B. Plan- 50% aggregate scores

JEE Mains 2026 Paper 1: Exam Pattern

Particulars Details Exam Mode Computer-based examination Exam duration 3 hours Exam medium English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odisha, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Type of Questions Multiple choice questions (MCQs) Questions with numerical values as answers Number of Sections Mathematics Physics Chemistry Total questions Mathematics: 25 Physics: 25 Chemistry: 25 Total 75 Questions (25 questions each)

JEE Main 2026 Paper 2: Exam Pattern