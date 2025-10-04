NTA JEE Main 2026 Registration: Check Latest Updates on Application Link for JEE Mains Paper 1 & 2, Exam Dates, Patterns

NTA JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency is soon to open the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 in October for admission to BTech, BArch, and BPharma programmes. Candidates are advised to keep their documents prepared in advance before the JEE Main 2026 application begins on the official website nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Mains 2026: Paper 1 & 2 Date
NTA will be conducting the JEE Mains 2026 exam in two sessions, session 1 in January 2026 and session 2 in April 2026. JEE Mains paper 1 is for BE and B.Tech, including subjects such as physics, chemistry, and mathematics. JEE Mains paper 2 is for BArch and BPlanning, which includes mathematics, aptitude test, and the third section will depend on the candidate’s choice.
JEE Mains 2026: Overview
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 Notification
|
Exam name
|
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main
|
Board name
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Academic year
|
2026-27
|
Official website
|
jeemain.nta.nic.in
|
Stream
|
Engineering
|
Sessions
|
1
2
|
Exam dates (tentative)
|
Session 1: January 2026
Session 2: April 2026
JEE Mains 2026 Application Form: Release Date
The NTA has not yet released the JEE Mains 2026 Application form release date but it is expected to be released in October on the official website. Candidates will be able to register for the JEE Mains 2026 exam through the official website using their credentials.
Direct Link for JEE Mains 2026 Application Form: Notify Soon
JEE Mains 2026: Documents Required
- Valid Aadhar card
- Latest Photograph
- Address Proff
- Birth Certificate
- Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID) for Specially-abled Candidates
JEE Mains 2026: Eligibility Criteria
|Particulars
|Details
|Age limit
|No age limit
|Academic eligibility
|Class 12 or equivalent level
|Year of the qualifying
|Three consecutive years
|Class 12th subjects
|
BE/BTech- Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry/ Biology/Biotechnology/ Technical Vocational Subjects
B.Arch- Maths, Physics and Chemistry
B.Plan- Maths
|Required 12th class percentage
|
BTech in NITs/ IIITs/ GFTIs- 75% (general) or 65% (SC/ST)
B.Arch/ B. Plan- 50% aggregate scores
JEE Mains 2026 Paper 1: Exam Pattern
|Particulars
|Details
|Exam Mode
|Computer-based examination
|Exam duration
|3 hours
|Exam medium
|English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odisha, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
|Type of Questions
|
Multiple choice questions (MCQs)
Questions with numerical values as answers
|Number of Sections
|
Mathematics
Physics
Chemistry
|Total questions
|
Mathematics: 25
Physics: 25
Chemistry: 25
|Total
|75 Questions (25 questions each)
JEE Main 2026 Paper 2: Exam Pattern
|Particulars
|Details
|Mode of Exam
|
CBT exam except for the drawing section in B.Arch (Pen and Paper-based mode)
|Language
|English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
|No. of Sections
|
B.Arch (Paper 2A):
Part 1 – Mathematics
Part 2 – Aptitude test
Part 3 – Drawing test
B.Plan (Paper 2B):
Mathematics
Aptitude test
Planning tests (MCQs)
|Type of Questions
|
B.Arch –
Mathematics: MCQs and questions with numerical value as answers
Aptitud- MCQs
Drawing- Drawing aptitude
B.Planning-
Mathematics- MCQs, and questions with numerical value as answers
Aptitude- MCQs
Planning- MCQs
|JEE Mains questions
|
B.Arch: 75+2 (Drawing test) Questions
B.Plan: 100 Questions
|Total Marks
|400 Marks