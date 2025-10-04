LIVE TV
NTA JEE Main 2026 Registration: Check Latest Updates on Application Link for JEE Mains Paper 1 & 2, Exam Dates, Patterns

NTA JEE Main 2026 Registration: Check Latest Updates on Application Link for JEE Mains Paper 1 & 2, Exam Dates, Patterns

NTA JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency is soon to open the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 in October for admission to BTech, BArch, and BPharma programmes. Candidates are advised to keep their documents prepared in advance before the JEE Main 2026 application begins on the official website nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA will soon open the registration window for JEE Main 2026. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 4, 2025 16:53:34 IST

NTA JEE Main 2026 Registration: Check Latest Updates on Application Link for JEE Mains Paper 1 & 2, Exam Dates, Patterns

NTA JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency is soon to open the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 in October for admission to BTech, BArch, and BPharma programmes. Candidates are advised to keep their documents prepared in advance before the JEE Main 2026 application begins on the official website nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains 2026: Paper 1 & 2 Date 

NTA will be conducting the JEE Mains 2026 exam in two sessions, session 1 in January 2026 and session 2 in April 2026. JEE Mains paper 1 is for BE and B.Tech, including subjects such as physics, chemistry, and mathematics. JEE Mains paper 2 is for BArch and BPlanning, which includes mathematics, aptitude test, and the third section will depend on the candidate’s choice. 

JEE Mains 2026: Overview 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1 Notification

Exam name 

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main

Board name 

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Academic year 

2026-27

Official website 

jeemain.nta.nic.in

Stream 

Engineering 

Sessions 

1

2

Exam dates (tentative)

Session 1: January 2026

Session 2: April 2026

JEE Mains 2026 Application Form: Release Date 

The NTA has not yet released the JEE Mains 2026 Application form release date but it is expected to be released in October on the official website. Candidates will be able to register for the JEE Mains 2026 exam through the official website using their credentials. 

Direct Link for JEE Mains 2026 Application Form: Notify Soon

JEE Mains 2026: Documents Required

  • Valid Aadhar card 
  • Latest Photograph 
  • Address Proff 
  • Birth Certificate
  • Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID) for Specially-abled Candidates 

JEE Mains 2026: Eligibility Criteria 

Particulars  Details
Age limit No age limit
Academic eligibility Class 12 or equivalent level
Year of the qualifying Three consecutive years
Class 12th subjects

BE/BTech- Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry/ Biology/Biotechnology/ Technical Vocational Subjects

B.Arch- Maths, Physics and Chemistry

B.Plan- Maths
Required 12th class percentage 

BTech in NITs/ IIITs/ GFTIs- 75% (general) or 65% (SC/ST)

B.Arch/ B. Plan- 50% aggregate scores

JEE Mains 2026 Paper 1: Exam Pattern

Particulars  Details 
Exam Mode Computer-based examination
Exam duration 3 hours
Exam medium English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odisha, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
Type of Questions

Multiple choice questions (MCQs)

Questions with numerical values as answers
Number of Sections

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry
Total questions

Mathematics: 25 

Physics: 25

Chemistry: 25 
Total 75 Questions (25 questions each)

JEE Main 2026 Paper 2: Exam Pattern 

Particulars Details
Mode of Exam

CBT exam except for the drawing section in B.Arch (Pen and Paper-based mode)
Language English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
No. of Sections

B.Arch (Paper 2A):

Part 1 – Mathematics

Part 2 – Aptitude test

Part 3 – Drawing test

B.Plan (Paper 2B):

Mathematics

Aptitude test

Planning tests (MCQs)
Type of Questions

B.Arch –

Mathematics: MCQs and questions with numerical value as answers

Aptitud- MCQs

Drawing- Drawing aptitude

B.Planning-

Mathematics- MCQs, and questions with numerical value as answers

Aptitude- MCQs 

Planning- MCQs
JEE Mains questions

B.Arch: 75+2 (Drawing test) Questions

B.Plan: 100 Questions
Total Marks 400 Marks
First published on: Oct 4, 2025 4:53 PM IST
Tags: jee mains exam patternjee mains paper 1jee mains paper 1 datejee mains paper 2jee mains paper 2 dateNTA JEE Main 2026NTA JEE Main 2026 eligibilty criteriaNTA JEE Main 2026 exam dateNTA JEE Main 2026 RegistrationNTA JEE Main 2026 Registration link

NTA JEE Main 2026 Registration: Check Latest Updates on Application Link for JEE Mains Paper 1 & 2, Exam Dates, Patterns

