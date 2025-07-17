NTA to Announce UGC NET June 2025 Results On This Date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the results of the UGC NET June 2025 examination will be declared on July 22, 2025. Following a thorough selection process, the announcement, which was posted via the agency’s official X (previously Twitter) profile, includes scores, cut-offs and the final Answer Key.

The UGC NET exam was conducted in a computer-based test format from June 25 to June 29, assessing candidates’ eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) jobs with the University Grants Commission across 85 topic streams. The test included general aptitude questions in Paper I and subject-specific questions in Paper II and it was attempted by more than half a million participants.

NTA released the provisional answer key on July 5, opening a window for candidates to raise objections until July 8, following the exam each subject to a ₹200 fee. The final solution key, which now comes with the results, was released after subject matter experts examined these issues.

NTA has a previous history of announcing results within 15 to 20 days after the objection window. Results from previous June cycles in 2023 and 2024 results that were obtained in late July and October. The July 22 deadline this year is consistent with prior traditions and provides candidates with a clear understanding of their results.

How To Check UGC NET June 2025 Results

Scorecards and percentile rankings will be available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, once the results are announced. Using the application number, date of birth and a security PIN or password, candidates can access their credentials. Subject-wise percentiles, JRF eligibility status, and assistant professor qualification will all be displayed on the scorecards.

Once the results are available, qualified applicants should use the DigiLocker portal to download their JRF award letters and e-certificates. Guidelines indicate that NET eligibility for Assistant Professor positions is valid for life, while the JRF credential is valid for three years.

Cut-off scores by category and subject are also revealed with the results announcement, which is important for determining eligibility. These details will be provided on the NTA’s portal together with the final answer key, allowing candidates to evaluate their ranking.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on official channels and the NTA portal for updates as the countdown to July 22 gets underway. After the results are announced, eligible candidates can move forward with the hiring procedures for teaching jobs and PhD programs supported by the JRF, which are significant turning points in their academic careers.