PUBDET Counselling 2025: How to Apply for Presidency University Round 1 Registration for UG Admissions Starts Today

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will start the registration and choice-filling process for the first round of PUBDET 2025 counselling from today, September 02. Students who passed the PUBDET 2025 exam and obtained a general merit rank can apply for Presidency University Bachelor’s Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) counselling 2025 by visiting the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in.

PUBDET Counselling 2025: Last Date to Apply for Counselling

According to the PUBDET 2025 counselling schedule, the last date for students to register and to fill in their preferred courses and colleges is September 04. While applying, candidates must pay a counselling fee of Rs 500. The credentials details required for registration are the PUBDET 2025 roll number, application number, qualifying status, total marks, and the marks scored in Class 10 and 12.

PUBDET Counselling 2025: How to apply for PUBDET Counselling 2025?

The steps to fill the PUBDET 2025 counselling form are given below.

Visit the official website for PUBDET counselling at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Under the candidate activity board, click on the link for registration and choice-filling.

Register by making fee payment and providing personal, academic, and bank details.

Exercise choice-filling and lock the choices

Preview the details and save the information