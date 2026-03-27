Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Check Eligibility, Last Date, Apply Link

The Punjab Police Constable recruitment 2026 applications will be closing on March 30, 2026. The candidates who are yet to apply can submit their applications online through the official recruitment portal before 11.55 pm.

This recruitment is being conducted to fill thousands of vacancies under the District and Armed cadres, which is an important opportunity for candidates looking for a government job in the state.

What is the Punjab Police Constable recruitment 2026

The Punjab Police Constable recruitment 2026 is being conducted to fill vacancies under the District Cadre and Armed Cadre. The recruitment is open through direct selection to eligible Indian citizens.

A total of 3,298 posts have been announced, as it is one of the biggest recruitment drives in the state this year.

What are the Punjab Police Constable 2026 vacancy details

There are 3,298 vacancies announced in total. Out of this, candidates can apply for 2,522 posts under the District Cadre and 776 posts under the Armed Cadre. The department has confirmed that the number of vacancies may vary as per the administrative necessities.

What are the Punjab Police Constable 2026 important dates

The online application process for Punjab Police Constable recruitment 2026 started on March 10, 2026, and closed on March 30, 2026.

Candidates need to ensure that the applications are submitted only through online mode, and the offline mode will not be accepted.

What is the eligibility for the Punjab Police Constable 2026

The candidates should have passed the Class 12 examination or an equivalent examination from a recognised board to be eligible for the Punjab Police Constable recruitment 2026.

Candidates with a matriculation qualification are eligible ex-servicemen. The candidates should have studied Punjabi at the matriculation level or its equivalent.

The age limit for the Punjab Police Constable recruitment 2026 is between 18 and 28 years as on January 1, 2026, with relaxation for the reserved categories as per government norms.

What is the Punjab Police Constable 2026 salary

The selected candidates will be entitled to a starting salary of Rs 19,900 per month as per the Punjab government pay regulations. Eligible candidates will also be eligible for various allowances and other benefits as per the applicable provisions.

What is the Punjab Police Constable 2026 selection process

The selection procedure will be conducted in three stages. It will comprise a Computer-Based Test, followed by a Physical Screening Test, Physical Measurement Test, and document verification.

The written exam will be in two papers. Paper I will be for merit, and Paper II, which tests Punjabi language skills, will be a qualifying paper. There will be no negative marking.

What are the Punjab Police Constable physical standards

Candidates applying for both District and Armed Police posts should meet the prescribed physical standards. The minimum height needed for male candidates is 170.2 cm, and that for female candidates is 157.5 cm.

Candidates will also need to clear physical efficiency tests in running, long jump, and high jump.

How to apply for the Punjab Police Constable recruitment 2026

Candidates can apply online by visiting the official Punjab Police recruitment portal and registering themselves. Candidates need to fill in the application form, upload the required documents, pay the application fee, and submit the form online.

It is a good idea to download the application submitted and keep a copy for future reference. Time is running out. Candidates should apply as early as possible so as to avoid last-minute technical glitches.

Also Read: UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2026 Out at uppsc.up.nic.in, Direct Link Here