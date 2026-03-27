UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Admit Card 2026 Out at uppsc.up.nic.in, Direct Link Here

The UPPSC LT Grade Teacher admit card 2026 has been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for the upcoming recruitment exam.

Registered candidates can now download the hall ticket from the official website.

The admit card is a compulsory document to enter the exam hall, and candidates are advised to download this as early as possible to avoid last-minute trouble.

What is the UPPSC LT Grade Teacher admit card 2026

The UPPSC LT Grade Teacher admit card 2026 is an important document for all the candidates appearing for the upcoming Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment exam. The admit card contains details of the exam date, exam time, exam centre, and information about the candidate.

Without this admit card, candidates will be denied entry into the examination centre, and it is mandatory to submit this document for the entrance exam.

Where to download the UPPSC LT Grade Teacher admit card 2026

Applicants can download the admit card from the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in. The link has been activated on the homepage for all the registered candidates. They will require an OTR or registration number and date of birth to download the hall ticket.

How to download the UPPSC LT Grade Teacher admit card 2026

Candidates download the hall ticket by clicking on the appropriate admit card link on the homepage and visiting the official website.

Enter the required login details and the captcha code, and the admit card will be displayed on the screen. You need to download and print this admit card for the exam. Candidates are advised to cross-verify all the details after downloading the hall ticket.

What details are mentioned on the UPPSC admit card 2026

The admit card contains a host of details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, subject, date of exam, shift timing, and address of examination centre.

The reporting time and instructions that should be followed on the day of the exam are also mentioned in the admit card.

If you notice any discrepancy in the details mentioned on the admit card, kindly contact UPPSC immediately for corrections.

When is the UPPSC LT Grade Teacher exam 2026 scheduled

The UPPSC LT Grade Teacher exam 2026 is expected to be conducted on multiple shifts on Jan 17, 18, 24, and 25, 2026. The examination will be conducted offline in multiple centres in Uttar Pradesh with different exam shifts on each of the exam days. The candidates will be able to find their exam date and exam shift timing details on the admit card.

What guidelines should candidates follow on exam day

The candidates should bring a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID proof on the day of the exam. Candidates will not be allowed entry into the exam hall without these documents.

The candidates should arrive at the exam venue well ahead of the reporting time and must follow all instructions as mentioned on the hall ticket. Failure to follow the instructions may lead to disqualification.

Now that the UPPSC LT Grade Teacher admit card 2026 is out, the candidates can now focus on final revisions and prepare for exams.