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Home > Education News > Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link To Check Scores Here

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link To Check Scores Here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the Class 10 board examination results 2026 on March 24, 2026.

RBSE Class 10 Result 2026
RBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: March 24, 2026 13:23:50 IST

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Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link To Check Scores Here

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the Class 10 board examination results 2026 on March 24, 2026, marking an earlier-than-usual announcement timeline. Students can verify and download their marks from official websites.

The overall pass percentage this year is 94.23 percent. Wherein girls have outperformed the boys again.

Where to check the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Students can check their marks online from the official websites: rajresults. nic. in rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Besides the official portals, the results are also available through SMS service and DigiLocker. 

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Students should mainly refer to the official websites to verify their marks safely and accurately. 

How to download the RBSE 10th marksheet 2026

Students can download their results by following the steps mentioned below:

  • Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Click the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 link 
  • Enter roll number, district, and application number
  • Click submit to see the result
  • Download the marksheet for future use and print it

Students should check the details mentioned in the scorecard carefully.

What is the RBSE Class 10 pass percentage 2026

For the Class 10 board exams, the pass percentage is 94.23 percent. It shows a good performance by students. In terms of gender-wise results, girls have performed better than boys. Girls – 94.20 percent, Boys – 93.63 percent.

The trend is again, as usual, since girls performed better in the board exams.

How many students appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams

More than 10.68 lakh students registered for the RBSE Class 10 exams. The exams were conducted from February 12 to February 28, 2026. In total, 19.89 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 & 12 board exams in Rajasthan.

What is the minimum passing criteria for the RBSE 10th exam

Students who are appearing for the RBSE Class 10 examination are required to obtain at least 33 percent marks in each subject as well as overall to pass the examination.

Those who fail to meet the minimum criteria might be required to appear for supplementary examinations, and the notification of these examinations will be released at a later point in time.

Is the online RBSE marksheet final

The online marksheet is provisional in nature and is to be used for quick reference. The official marksheets will be released at a later point in time through the respective schools.

 Students need to collect their official documents from the respective institutions after they have been released by the board.

What makes the RBSE 10th result 2026 significant

The result of this year is important as it was declared in March, which is earlier than the usual month of May when the board declares the results.

Post results, students can now start planning their next academic opportunities, and the early declaration of the results will give the students ample time to decide on the stream and admission.

Also Read: RBSE Shala Darpan Result 2026: How To Check Class 5, 8 Scorecards Of Rajasthan Board
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Tags: RBSERBSE 10th marksheet 2026RBSE 10th resultRBSE Class 10 exam resultRBSE Class 10 result 2026RBSE result

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Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link To Check Scores Here
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link To Check Scores Here
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link To Check Scores Here
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Declared: Direct Link To Check Scores Here

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